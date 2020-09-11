Dominica welcomes Caribbean Airlines to its shores

Dominica welcomes Caribbean Airlines to our shores beginning September 19, 2020.

In a radio interview which aired earlier in the month, the Minister of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Hon Denise Charles had indicated the intent of the airline to service Dominica starting in September. Caribbean Airlines has now confirmed that

subject to regulatory approval by the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority, the launch date for service between Barbados and Dominica will be September 19, 2020. The inclusion of Dominica to the Caribbean Airlines network now affords greater connectivity to Dominica, the rest of the region and to our international markets.

“We are excited to welcome a new airline partner, Caribbean Airlines, to Douglas-Charles Airport,” says Colin Piper, Director of Tourism. “While Caribbean Airlines joins the diverse group of carriers with routes servicing Barbados and Dominica, Caribbean Airlines and their

extensive network is sure to provide additional travel options for our passengers and now increases the opportunities for our tourism service providers on island.”

Caribbean Airlines will afford return service twice weekly between Barbados and Dominica on Saturdays and Sundays once launched. These flights also provide same day connections from US and UK into Dominica on Saturdays and provide service to connect outbound to the US and UK in Barbados on Sundays.

For more information and to reserve seats, visit www.caribbeanairlines.com

For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 767 448 2045. Or,

visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter and

Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube.