Dominica welcomes Caribbean Airlines to its shores

Dominica welcomes Caribbean Airlines to our shores beginning September 19, 2020.
In a radio interview which aired earlier in the month, the Minister of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Hon Denise Charles had indicated the intent of the airline to service Dominica starting in September. Caribbean Airlines has now confirmed that
subject to regulatory approval by the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority, the launch date for service between Barbados and Dominica will be September 19, 2020. The inclusion of Dominica to the Caribbean Airlines network now affords greater connectivity to Dominica, the rest of the region and to our international markets.
“We are excited to welcome a new airline partner, Caribbean Airlines, to Douglas-Charles Airport,” says Colin Piper, Director of Tourism. “While Caribbean Airlines joins the diverse group of carriers with routes servicing Barbados and Dominica, Caribbean Airlines and their
extensive network is sure to provide additional travel options for our passengers and now increases the opportunities for our tourism service providers on island.”
Caribbean Airlines will afford return service twice weekly between Barbados and Dominica on Saturdays and Sundays once launched. These flights also provide same day connections from US and UK into Dominica on Saturdays and provide service to connect outbound to the US and UK in Barbados on Sundays.
“These flights also provide same day connections from US and UK into Dominica on Saturdays and provide service to connect outbound to the US and UK in Barbados on Sundays.”
Perfect for tourists and businesspeople who have cause to go back and forth.
And like others have suggested, why would we keep throwing taxpayer money into the LIAT abyss when the evidence is clear that we don’t need them?
Aye LIAT, restart some flights soon please. Thanks.
No thanks, had enough of that to last me a life time.
This is really goood news. Trinidad’ goodwill towards Dominica, continues to show the indelible bond that have existed between these 2 former Slave colonies. The history of Dominica born Africans in Trinidad, is generational. It seems like this development could put a nail in the tyres of this present Liat discussion, a great alternative by Caribbean Airlines, it truly did put a smile on my African Caribbean face.
Hello and good afternoon my people. Well about five years ago I suggested that we should allow Caribbean Airlines to purchase Liat and we still should. Now that they are serving DA we can travel from New York to Barbados and then continue to Dominica the same day. We need to get better control of this virus so we can come home and enjoy our place of birth. Thanks Caribbean Airlines. I have flown on this Airlines to Trinidad for carnival and they are just as good as American or Jets Blue.
Meanwhile Gaston Browne is hell bent on foisting LIAT onto us and Skerrit appears powerless to say no to him. Gaston is doing his best to resuscitate an airline that should have been dead a long time ago. Between Gaston and Skerrit, they tried to convince us that without LIAT, Dominica would be cut off from the outside world. Gaston’s only interest is to keep LIAT’s headquarters and infrastructure in Antigua. I don’t understand why we need to commit precious Dominican money to make Gaston realize his dream.
@zandoli – Have you taken time to study the intricacies & difficulties of aviation in the Caribbean context?
LIAT would fly to most islands daily whether or not they had sufficient passenger load factors to justify the expense. Do you notice that these private airlines which have appeared recently are only offering limited routes.
True much persons are not flying at the moment but it is expected that these private airlines won’t be too interested in providing sustained service to unprofitable routes in the region. As a result, you’re going to have increased issues such as limited flight availability & connections, lengthened in-transit times for persons moving within the region (worse in the slow periods)…..etc.
Can the Caribbean truly develop if a situation were to exist where one can only fly to & get out of certain islands only on a certain day(s) at a certain time(s)…….etc.
The problem with LIAT was a management problem. If certain people were willing to release their stranglehold on the airline, it would have done much better. I agree with you to a point, but the situation surrounding the airline was causing more harm than good. COVID sped up what should have happened a long time ago.
If LIAT reorganization was somewhere else but in Antigua probably it would have stand a better chance of getting going again but to pump money back in LIAT with it headquarters in Antigua is a no go only if Browne was looking at that angel but from what I’m seeing it’s either based in Antigua or it won’t work with him.
ok so flights coming into and out of Dominica, why has the post office not opened up international mail form Europe and the like, I want to post mail to and get from Europe up to know they saying it’s still closed….
As I understand it our contract to carry mail was with LIAT and we did not always pay our bill on time. I further understand we may still be owing them with mail being stuck in Antigua. Dominica postal service may have to sign contracts with alternative inter-island carriers if we are not to be cut off.
this is great news
This is an improvement provided Caribbean Airlines have interlining agreements with the interconnecting international airlines in Barbados. This begs the question whether a reborn LIAT is needed, especially if at the expense of Dominican tax payers.
@malatete, I take it you’re aware that the flights are only on Saturdays and Sundays. I still believe the time will come when Liat will be missed because Dominicans will find out that it’s much costlier to travel to certain destinations because of the limited service. So, if you have business in Barbados – you need a US visa, for example, you’ll have to leave on Sunday and spend an entire week in Barbados. You call this an improvement?
These two weekend flights (Sat. & Sun.) are operated by Caribbean Airways with an ATR72-600 aircraft with 68 seat configuration They are primarily aimed at our tourism industry but I doubt very much that this is enough to fill existing hotels, such as Kempinski, Secret Bay, Fort young and Jungle Bay never mind the other resorts in the pipeline but In an advanced state of construction.