Dominica welcomes the first American Airlines jet to its shores

*Editor’s note, Dominica has received American Eagle flights before but this is the first known American Airlines Jet Flight.*
As part of the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiative’s ongoing efforts to improve air access, Dominica welcomed the first American Airlines Jet flight on Tuesday June 22, 2021. The flight performed a proving run to and from Douglas-Charles Airport. It landed at 4:15pm AST on runway 09 and departed at 5:46pm AST directly to Miami International Airport, where it landed approximately 3 hours later at 8:57PM AST.
A proving flight run is typically the last technical or operational hurdle in the process of an airline seeking to obtain an Air Operator Permit for destinations where it has an interest to service. This flight was not a revenue service operation, but done to ensure that an aircraft is able, in real time, to perform safe and compliant operations on this route. The feedback from the crew on land was all positive with no concerns raised.
The aircraft was an Embraer 175 (E175) with a capacity for seventy-six (76) passengers with twelve first class seats, and sixty-four premium seats with extra leg room and main cabin seats.
Hon. Denise Charles, the Minister of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives indicated that, “this flight is very timely as it aligns with our goal to aggressively increase stay over visitor arrivals to 200K in 5 years. This increase in traffic needs to happen in parallel to our international airport development.”
Dominica is well positioned to take full advantage of the travel market as it emerges from the pandemic. The island’s low density, nature-immersed product aligns perfectly with what travellers are currently looking for. In February 2021, Dominica received the Safe Travels Stamp by the World Travel and Tourism Council which reassures that the destination’s health and safety protocols meet globally accepted protocols. And more recently, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has categorized Dominica as Level 1 for travel to the destination, indicating that Dominica is one of the destinations with the lowest risk for travellers.
Captain Robert Neider was in command of the aircraft and other members of the American Airlines delegation included other pilots, crew, maintenance technicians, airline personnel required to support the flight, and company officials including Mr. Robert Nault, Director – System Operations Control. The Dominican delegation comprised Ms. Lisa Valmond, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives; Mr. Benoit Bardouille, CEO of the Dominica Air and Seaports Authority; Mr. Colin Piper, CEO of Discover Dominica Authority; Mr. Hervé Nizard, member of the Air Access Technical Committee; and Mr. Samuel Johnson, CEO of the International Airport Development Company.
The success of this proving flight presents an excellent opportunity for Dominica to continue discussions with airlines for servicing Dominica on a direct flight from the US mainland utilizing Douglas Charles Airport. Direct access will provide travellers with even more options to visit Dominica. This will help to boost the tourism sector’s ability to contribute more to job creation directly in the industry as well towards agriculture and other support industries. The overall Dominican economy stands to benefit tremendously.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
89 Comments
We will build an international airport, hand over thousands of passports to people we do not know, become even further indebted to the genocidal Chinese regime, and at the end of it all it will have minimalimpact on visitor numbers because we are not a mass market Caribbean beach destination. Meanwhile unscrupulous and corrupt actors will make bags of money while thousands of Dominicans continue to live in poverty. This isn’t my definition of development.
Bigger does not mean better. Speaking in terms of a new International Airport. With an open mind, ask yourselves. What does Dominica have to offer? Looking at Products & Services. Entering D/A by sea with more than 50 passengers is already chaotic. First impressions count & breaking the ice at a port of entry is fundamental. The invasion will begin. Will it be for the good of the Dominican people, Is it only money that matters? One might argue, newly built resorts need to be populated. If they are all-inclusive, how much of the revenue will be injected into the local community. I can foresee a “9 days wonder”, like Olympic venues left in decay after the sporting events. On another note, AA is always welcome, but the Govt must be prepared to subsidize for bragging rights if the route is not profitable
So, I come last with my opinion on the matter!
In the first place most people have a price, they will do whatever one wants them to do if the money involved is enough to excite their curiosity. We see American Eagle in Dominica; we read, be it lies or truth, that facts of the matter will never be known, whether the one-man government chartered that flight to impress the gullible!
Let it be known that American Eagle not too long ago served Dominica between Dominica and Puerto Rico for a number of years, with Aircrafts accomodating the same number of passengers “76 passengers.”
They discontinued flying to and from Dominica because I supposed it was not profitable on that route even if the students of the now shut down Ross Medical School depended on American EAgle.
So they left; what why would they return with a an Aircraft with the same carrying capacity from a distance farther Miami to Dominica with 76 people?
Something is again wrong, the only diffreence in the…
Cont:
Indeed something is wrong; the only difference in the Aircrafts used then and the proposed now, is that the former aircrafts used propeller engines, whereas the proposed are jet engines ( which are “suckers” suctions operated!
I suspect if you charter them they will fly; nevertheless, it is my opinion it is highly not an economical venture to fly an Aircraft from Miami to Dominica with 76 people aboard.
The fact is even if it arrives with 76 people, and takes off with 76 people every day, that still will not be economically feasible to maintain operation!
Take what you may but this is not a stinging endorsement for this new airport project as elucidated by CAPA Centre for Aviation, in this excerpt. (https://centreforaviation.com/analysis/reports/dominica-undaunted-by-covid-to-build-first-long-haul-airport-542317)
“There is scant information on what form the airport will take – runway length, terminal facilities etc. For intercontinental flights at sea level presumably a runway of a minimum 2,500m is earmarked. It would likely follow the east-west direction of the existing Douglas-Charles airport to enable take-offs and landings over the sea but any significant increase in length beyond 2.5km would take it into the Northern Forest.
“There is no known reason why the existing airport could not be extended (e.g. out to sea) other than the proximity of forested uplands. There is also new surface infrastructure to take into account, connecting the new facility with the capital, with beach and other tourist resorts and with the cruise…
Dominica alone can’t fill a jumbo. St vincent just built an international airport and virgin is starting there but they st vincent is sharing flights with Antigua. So I can’t see Dominica getting UK service in the near future. This 75 seater jet is good for Dominica but its long long overdue they have some catching up to do compared to other small islands like st lucia, barbados, Grenada etc
We need the air travel competition to make travel much more affordable. Looking forward to a return ticket from San Juan to Dominica for $100.00 US. Also, it would be nice to have Air Cuba join the fleet! Lift the embargo on Cuba. Don’t forget, what hurts our neighbors and friends, hurt us too. All people should be FREE. Welcome American Airlines.
This is a very good thing as I’m tired of taking 3 flights to get to one place. Direct flight needed from JFK as well please. To answer the question 09 is 90 is the designation for the runway. 09 would be one direction and 90 would be from the other direction. Looking forward to flying home in 3 hours as opposed to 2 days
No need for any chest beating yet, we know jets can land there. AA is the quintessential American capitalist co, they will not stay if the route is not profitable, and soon as they figure it’s only a few people per week, as did AM-Eagle, you guessed it… they’re out. So, why build a$billion airport now when you can complete your heavy investment in the geothermal plant and later build a new airport?
Good news. The BBC reports this morning that the U.K. government has added Dominica to its green list, which means that passengers traveling from our country to the U.K. no longer have to quarantine on arrival. Barbados and Antigua also join this list but not St. Lucia, St. Vincent or Grenada.
Once again those reptilians followers of uncle Lenny, is spitting out vermin like mad their mouth is fouling out with bacteria, trying hard to discredit Dominica, Prime minister Dr Skerrit, and his administrations is always steps above you scumbags!!!
– who paid for this flight?
– who are the owners/shareholders of the International Airport Development Company?
Why does yours truly PM Skerret want to waste 1 billion on a new airport when passenger jet aircraft can land at the current airport? That makes no sense they should just modernize the current airport at Mellville Hall and extend the runway anothe 1000 feet the would add to the capabality but is really not needed jets can already land there. A US Airforce C 17 4 engine gargo jet can land there safely too as well as a C-130.
The C17 Starlifter was retired by the U.S. airforce in 2006. The C130 Hercules Can indeed operate in and out of Melville Hall but it is not a regular passenger aircraft. It is a propeller driven turbo-prop and slower than a jet propelled aircraft.
We just swallowing things without cross checking. People, go on aa.com and tell me if you see any any flight from MIA to Dominica or anywhere in the US nonstop to Dominica. AA is only listed to operate from San Juan Puerto Rico to Dominica starting in late August. So you know what that means for Seaborne / Silver
There is now flights on sale from MIA-DOM.
Just a couple questions , was runway 1 thru 8 occupied? What runway did it take off from?
@St Jean, What the hell does it matter to you which runway, are you an aviation expert???
Bro i am not an expert in anything. But i can read and write and have a little common sense. Reading the article DNO gave the impression that there is more than one runaway at Millville Hall. If u have a little common sense like me u will come to the same conclusion
It took off from runway 09. The airport has only one runway, with designation 09/27, depending on direction of flight – 09 from west to east, towards the Atlantic, and 27 in the opposite direction. The runway is 5,761 ft. long and 148 ft. wide.
Thanks for the info. They could have just said the plane landed at such and such a time end of story
After almost every emergency situations in Dominica, BIG, BIG landed on that same airport.
But building airport has always been political language to fool the people of Dominica.
This should not be headline news. In this time of modernity when international airlines bringing jets with a capacity of 300+ to our neighbors we have this big song and dance about an jet with a capacity of 76 passengers.
Antigua, St. Vincent, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, Grenada, St. Martin accommodating Whales but one spray lands at our airport and its a big HULLABALLO. This is nothing to crow about.
Crow about the completion and delivery of a real int’l airport; an additional network of roads linking the major towns and communities; a first class modern health facility; a modern and well furnished library; near full employment; an increase in the minimum wage; sunlight in the CBI program; an abrupt END to corruption, nepotism, cronyism, victimization and thievery; social cohesion; good governance.
Dominica is LIGHTYEARS behind the other independent countries of the Eastern Caribbean. Poor leadership and mismanagement is responsible.
This is something to highlight. Your opinion is yours and you’re entitled to it. This is a step in the right direction. Until the completion of the international airport. There needs to be an interim solution to a major problem. Stop being so negative.
Randy, I tell the naked truth . I don’t believe in dressing up the objective facts. It not about being negative.
Justify this. One political party has being in power for the last twenty-one (21) consecutive years and for bringing an 76 seated airplane here there should be wild celebrations and dancing in the streets. Really?
This very much reminds of when Mr. Skerrit returned to Dominica after obtaining a meaningless doctorate and he invited all Dominicans to come celebrate with him at the airport. Buffoonery!
I’m sure the country had to shell out many thousands of dollars for this propaganda photo opportunity. Where are the journalists and media houses to press the gov’t officials on this?
Dominica has the BEST natural features of all her neighbors but the WORST /LOWEST visitor figures. Gross Incompetence, Ineptness! Mismanagement!
The man is not being negative..it seems if a cock bottle fall from the sky..you would go insane…stop being country bookee
Nothing less than truth spoken!!
Those who do not live in the US fail to understand how cutthroat and efficient this country is. Time off from work is a tightly controlled entity. One of our biggest stumbling blocks is lack of choice and direct flights back to your original destination. The uncertainty with layovers is an anxiety-causing event. It is a common occurrence to return to work from vacation with one’s suitcase in the office, because when you are due back to work you are due back to work. We also forget ticket-pricing vis-à-vis the average annual salary in the states, based on where one resides. These are finite decisions that vacationers with families must confront. To remain competitive, ticket prices must remain within reach, or tourist will go somewhere else, no matter how beautiful and pristine the Nature Isle is. The (E175) has the right mix of seating capacity with range and the all important fuel consumption per hour of operation. Let’s hope that this comes to pass sooner than later.
The (E175) sits 76 passengers based on how the seats are configured. Let us say for argument’s sake that there is a major event on island and ten (E175s) land at Melville Hall Airport within two hours of each other. Does anyone believe that Melville Hall in its present configuration is capable of handling 760 passengers? We are ignoring bathrooms, change stations for babies, restaurants, sitting capacity, baggage claim and many other ancillary things associated with international air travel and lodging. The answer to my question is a resounding no. Onwards forward march. Build the international airport. We need for our development both now and for future generations to come.
So we are just building a new airport based on pie in the sky. I have asked Skerrit to present feasibility studies for the project… nothing. Presumably there are none. That’s why I keep saying that he is building this airport purely in order to channel this CBI money through Anthony Hayden’s company. The airport itself is just a by-product that in years to come will rot away like such famous projects like coffee factory, Moroccan hotel etc. If we want jets to land at the new airport but the airlines can’t fill every seat, these airlines will ask the government to compensate. Starting and landing in DA just to offload or embark 25 passengers is something the airlines will not entertain in particular if they use wide body aircraft. Too much fuel consumption and additional maintenance cost. I bet you non of these facts have been considered by this so called PM and his clowns.
You have a point there Anthony. I don’t think they even have a toilet in the arrival hall and the one next door outside departure most of the time have no toilet paper but yes, Skerrit have a Kempinski.
Many people will ask ” Why now?” The answer should be ” There is always a first time for everything” The American Airlines – American Eagle plane that landed is an upgrade from the the ATR 72 and ATR 62 that landed here before. The slightly larger plane means more passengers are able to arrive via a single flight from a major American airline hub, the Miami International Airport (MIA). It also means that Dominica can now receive direct commercial passenger flights from Miami, Florida, USA, making access easier for American tourists to come to enjoy our island’s Heritage Tourism product should be a major priority for Dominica because American tourists spends more money on destination products and services.
These increased flights; Caribbean Airlines from Trinidad and Tobago and now American Airlines/ American Eagle from Miami, Florida USA is evidence that Dominica’s tourism sector is on an upward growth trajectory.
Meantime, please don’t stop building our INTERNATIONAL…
Lol but if this flight happened now and was successful why didn’t it happen before? Dominica is celebrating a 75 seat plane while others are handling bigger jets. Dominica is years behind. Plus does Dominica really need an international airport? What are the traffic loads from the UK Or US or Canada or Europe that Dominica is in need of an international Airport. St vincent just built one and only running two AA flights a week along with one air canada flight and the usual regional flights. Dominica is playing catch up
Skerrit needs visitors for his Kempinski hotel now. With its current occupation rate it is making a loss papa.
Have they paid the electricity bill yet???
Where is that General Manager that was appointed with a lot of fanfare? Has he fled the country? Or couldn’t he handle the pressure of the hotel being constantly overbooked? Here is another white elephant in the making a la Moroccan hotel. But Skerrits Dominica has money to burn on this kind of projects because HE can make money in realising them. On the opposite end there is no money to made for him to cover some people’s roof who are still without since the last hurricane.
In 1996 & 1997 I traveled to NY via Melville hall airport aboard an American eagle plane straight to Puerto Rico ….. almost 25 years ago!
De improvement to my mind is from Puerto Rico to Miami……closer to the US mainland….. so bye bye Liat?
We have not yet seen the BRITISH AIRWAYS JUMBO JET,8hrs strait to GATWICK international from Dr.Roosevelt Skerrit international,DOMINICA.DLP is working for the MAJORITY and not a MINORITY headed by an expelled SECONDARY SCHOOL JACKA.
Keep on dreaming. You must be Dr. Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, otherwise you would write utter horse manure like that. Coming to think of it, your poor command of writing English would also suggest that.
Thank God for broken language, it is not illegal. What a ‘demon’stration of “linguistic deficiency.”
Some sperms are just not created and functioning equally when doing their intended work.
Thank God you work for everyone, and not just the majority.
Dominica alone can’t fill a jumbo. St vincent just built an international airport and virgin is starting there but they st vincent is sharing flights with Antigua. So I can’t see Dominica getting UK service in the near future
Dominicans getting too excited too fast. I did a thorough search on aa.com for flight from US to Dom and not one flight! So don’t think we going to get a direct flight from Florida to Dominica. What I found is, starting August month end AA will start to operate a nonstop flight from San Juan Puerto Rico to Dominica. So relax people especially those laborites that already posting chats of labor ka twavy
That achievement begs the question, why now, why couldn’t this have occurred years ago?
I guess you weren’t here to witness the multiple night landings for the last election.
Congratulations anyway team, when do we go?
I remember that first night landing some tears ago at Meville Hall. All kind of Dominican luminaries on board that special Liat flight, except Skerrit. Was he afraid or did not want to share space with inferior people. Liat pilots never liked landing there at night and Liat gone.
Though I am extremely excited, I must the timing is very interesting. When we had Ross University here and they were begging the government for a direct flight we never got one. In fact I know for sure that was one of the reasons Ross left. But somehow they are here now, at a time when the eyes of the international world is on Dominica and that Choksi matter of Skerrit? Well good thing is, American presence is back on island, which means FBI can land as passengers and pickup those corrupt, wanted politicians that have been avoiding the US. Those that got Ms. Madueke a passport and in exchange Madueke bought them a $2 .6 million apartment must now be very worried because with the US, things never dies even when everyone seems to be very quiet. Good morning PM
Good idea!
But Denise mentioned increase in flights but but…. increase from what though. we have much less flights now than we did a year ago. We need flights period!
That’s great news for us indeed.
I am excited again just as we were excited after the night landing and the American Eagle had landed! Remember the Eagle has landed with the whole GIS show? What happened to American Eagle flights? So how often will AA come to Dominica to transport SC and his friends, comrades and family a month? Dominica market hardly sustainable for LIAT, American Eagle, Amerijet, but we think it will sustain AA? The Government working hard since that Mehul Choksi international notoriety and defamation to the image of Dominica to distract us with bling and shiny objects, but let us come back to assess next year and five years time! A promise is truly a comfort to a fool, and that is all Dominicans ever get from this Labour Party Government! By the way, any strategist or development planner would tell you this landing just proved you do not need an international airport! So what’ up Doc?
Foolishness, to talk about night landing which has not served any actual purpose, economical or otherwise is total nonsense!
When Ralph Gonsalze of St. Vincent advised the Tripple doctor, and the sir knight that Dominica Mountain Chicken Crapaud Mentality Me Almost Nearly Cousin that damn Th… corrupted crook Roosevelt Skerrit to spend half of a billion dollars at Melville Hall, he gave him bad advice which he knew would set our country on a backward tailspin!
How many night landings have you got in Sominica, lie or truth be told, or Kid on block whichever is your name?
While Ralph was making fool out of Roosevelt, Ralph was in the process of building Argyle International Airport in St. Vincent!
Talking about you are elated with this mess, American Eagle left Dominica because it was not economical to fly from Puerto Rico to Dominica, how come it makes sense to fly from Miami to Dominica with 76 people?
Melville Hall Airport was noted as a primitive airport last week!
Remember some years ago when Robbie shouted from the roof tops that several direct flights from the US are being lined up. I didn’t see any of them arriving, apart from the ones that came in just before the election transporting Dominicans from the US and Haitians to vote. Of course none of them was a scheduled flight but rather chartered flights all paid for by the government of Dominica. Just think, if we have direct flights from the US coming in to Melville Hall, why do we need a new airport. Could it just be that this new airport HAS to be built in order to clean some CBI money that is parked in Dubai right now and can’t be used any other way. After all, it is only possible to bring so many suitcases full of cash into the country marked as diplomatic luggage. Dominicans need to start adding up 2+2 correctly and don’t believe their PM when he tells them that the result is 3. This man is fooling all you on a daily basis: airport, Choksi, CBI money, false tendering, unfair elections…
Forward thinking Roger Burnett, forward thinking. We should not allow American Airlines little 76 passenger plane stop us from our plans to build an international airport. Please bear in mind that the eagle once came to Dominica. What happens when they decide to pull out again? Then we’re back to square one. There will be a lot more options available to us with the new airport. Remember we have been contemplating building this airport for some 20 plus years so let’s get this project started and done with.
this is good vibes Dominica moving on up next test from NYC to DA
That is possible but a plane like the the E175 would suffice in that case.
Haha secure this Miami route first. Airlines will not start routes that won’t make money!! Dominica has low passenger loads
It is not unknown for governments to subsidise airlines in order to fill their hotels.
I can’t wait for them to start flying I’m tired of stopping in there cubes in the Caribbean let me go straight to my homeland
I’m not suffering from dementia and I’m not forgetting things for sure. It must be that the headline of this story is wrong, because when Charles Maynard was in government American Airlines flights came to Dominica. Granted it’s wasn’t direct flights from Miami, but American Airlines flights have landed in Dominca in recent past therefore this isn’t the first. The government is putting out falsehoods and should rewrite this press release. Say it’s the first direct flight from the American mainland, say it’s the first to the renamed airport. Isn’t American Eagle a part of American Airlines? Just like say Toyota having different model vehicles but they are all Toyota. Don’t tell lies based on the way the story is written.
ADMIN: The claim is, this is the first American Airlines Jet. We currently have found no information this is false. If you have evidence to the contrary please let us know.
It is their first Jet to land at the airport. So yes, the heading is correct and accurate.
@ Jonathan Y St. Jean, when did American airlines operate a jet service into Dominica? When did American airlines operate direct jet service from mainland USA to any airport in Dominica?
Hey!!!!!
That fellow in the red shirt looks a lot like Choksi
Are we sure he did not escape on that plane ?
Just Asking
Those giving 21 thumbs down need to get a life..this clearly was a joke
If that is your idea of a joke Anon, well it is not for Choksi. It is the likes of YOU to get a life.
The success of the American Airlines 76 passenger proving flight, landing and departing from the existing Melvin Hall Airport, begs the question: why do we need the proposed International Airport.
@Roger Burnett, I have your thought. I cannot see the need for that “International Airport”, knowing that the Airline will never take me directly to Dominica from Toronto. That Airline will never have the needed load of passengers, regardless of the number of tourists on board. Our population is too small to make up the necessary load.
On December 14, 2021, Air Canada left Toronto to head to Barbados, my sister was on board, hoping to get there to catch an Airplane to Dominica. However, she was late getting there, so she had to overnight in Barbados because Air Canada made too many stops on their way to Barbados picking up new passengers.
All I can perceive about this International Airport idea is that we, the passengers will be faced with the cost of paying the airlines more than we already do, in that to fly direct or the same day they need the full or reasonable load. It is always about the problem of MONEY
Actually the airline will not care who pays. They will have to keep the cost of the ticket competitive with one connecting in Antigua or PR. To get direct flights out of Miami, NY or Toronto, the government of Dominica will have to guarantee a contracted load factor (80% maybe) and anytime the aircraft flies at less than that load, the government will cut them a cheque for the difference. In other words, I can fly to Dominica more conveniently, but the poor sucker who resides in Dominica and who may not be able to afford to leave the country will be subsidizing the cost of my airfare.
Very good deal for me, not so much for the Dominican citizens who reside on island.
I have said it a million times. I fly a lot for business all over the States and there is one constant to my travels and it is taking connecting flights. All we need are reasonably priced tickets and adequate connection times.
Dear Elizabeth, I don’t care what you say about overnighting in Barbados, people overnight in St. Lucia, and Antigua more than any other place.
The reason for all your claims is the Labor Party, and their stupid incompetence, talking about “we doh want no International Airport!”
When asked why the labor party “doh want an International Airport in Dominica; the stupid idiots in the labor party then answer was always; ” because Antigua and Barbados have one Already.”
Down to the late Roosevelt “Rosie ” Douglas, Ian Douglas, Roosevelt Chichi Royer Skerrit, ” Dominica cannot afford International Airport besides the one that the UWP was building is too expensive, the labor party could get one built for a fraction of what Edison James was spending.
Up to now the fraction in money cant be found!
If one billion-plus, minus three hundred thousand plus what would the people of Dominica save?
Chines refused to give Roosevelt that fraction in dollars and cents!
“If one billion-plus, minus three hundred thousand plus what would the people of Dominica save?”
Let me correct this:
If the labor party has one billion dollars plus and UWP has three hundred million plus dollars:
If you, Elizabeth subtracts three hundred million plus from a billion-plus dollars, the saving would be more than one-half of a billion dollars.
Food for you all labor party clowns thought!
The very same question came to my mind Roger. It would take at least another four years for a new airport to become operational next door. Meanwhile we have to upgrade Melville Hall airport at considerable expense to accommodate this new flow of tourists. You know what, I have a suspicion that development at Woodford Hill is no airport but an exclusive, private investment beach resort with golf club with restricted access by diverting the public road away from Woodford beach. We are free to speculate since I have certainly not seen any plans, have you Roger. If you are a big net worth character with off shore funds you may be invited to become a shareholder perhaps and get your taxfree profit.
I have not seen any plans beyond an artist’s rendition of the entrance.
Many years ago I was asked to provide an artist’s rendition of a multi million dollar project elsewhere in the Caribbean. The developers had no plans on paper for me to work from. I was told to use my imagination.
That’s a dumb question though. It’s progress…we shun progress now?
The progress is slow and years behind especially for a tourism dependant country
Not all the airlines have 76 seater Embrea aircraft so ahiggerjet airport is needed.
Agreed!
International airport is a waste of resources. We need to use those millions/billions to clean up the island. A bunch of old cars everywhere. Broken down and hazardous buildings all over. CLEAN the place up, PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yes Queen I agree the place looks like a dump and delapidated. It’s embarrassing really.
If is one good thing about DNO is that they allow every idiot, every fool space on their site to voice their stupid opinions, eh!
hahahahahahahahahah.
DNO cannot be accused of being bias
Only one regret, people are allowed to write under fictitious so called names; So we talk and walk past the stupid ignoramus not knowing who they are!
Mr. Corrupted crook Roosevelt Skerrit, you damn little th… I support you on this one!
If you can make it happen, you have my support, but to me, you shall forever be a crook eh!
Well in my opinion, a country/airport should not limit itself in regards to what countries and/airports it can have non-stop flights to. And with the current airport we have, it’s a limitation because of the terminal building’s and tarmac’s size, runway length, cross winds and the obstruction of the mountain which allows for taking off in only one direction. Factors such as wind, temperature, airport elevation and weight etc determine the runway length required for an aircraft to take off and land. So yes this erj175lr has a particular range and it could cover the distance but what about a further distances with a reasonable payload? Can it cover it? Not every time. What about London? Never. Therefore a bigger aircraft is needed. Can we currently support those aircrafts? No. In addition to that, not all airlines own aircrafts that are capable of landing at DOM and airlines renew their fleet with time. So it would make sense to build an airport to meet the demands of the future.
To possibly bring more than 76 passengers at once. Attract more foreign investment with the hope of creating more employment opportunities across economic sectors for our citizens.
76 passengers is a little bigger than the biggest ATR prop Air Antilles, LIAT, Caribbean Airlines fly
but yet still , never see come see want to spend BILLIONS for a new airport , when they can easily use the one they have.
Update the terminal , lengthen the airstrip and call it a day . We don’t have the infrastructure to maintain an international airport , and we dont have the tourist attractions to entice visitors .
Gr8 news
but need clarification, such step will increase the tourisms , what about Dominica citizens if they want to use this service up to Miami as transit to Europe ( they still need USA transit Visa ) ?
Best wishes
Ammar
Labour Party has spent millions on the airport for night landing…millions on extending the runway…millions on the vip lounge. How many years have it been? Its was proven before the extension of the runway that larger aircrafts can land. Keep fooling the fools of your party.
Straight flight from DA to Miami in about 3 hours.
Ideal aircraft for this route. It can also cover direct flights from New York, say JFK to Dominica.
Another lie and another propaganda. AA did not and has not promised a direct flight from MIA to DOM. Stop sitting on the block doing nothing! I urge to go on aa.com and show me where American airline has a direct flight from MIA to Dominica. According to their website AA will resume flying from San Juan to Dom late in August. So stop that lie and propaganda
Hopefully, flights like this to Dominica from the US mainland become a regular part of the American Airlines Caribbean portfolio. Congrats on what appears to be a successful trial run
UWP said the DC airport was built for Venezuelan fighter jets.Now let’s hear what CLONED BABOONS like IBOO,BWA and Views going to say.
I am absolutely certain that at some stage during your life a Venezuelan fighter jet hit you on the head. The result is here to see for everybody on a daily basis.
Well congrats on that proving flight run. Let’s hope that the rest of the certification is completed without any significant concerns. Well done.