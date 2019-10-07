Dominican bouyon artist, Reo, denied entry into US for performance

Local Bouyon artist Reo has been denied entry to the US where he was expected to perform at events in Houston and Miami over the weekend.
In a Facebook post, Reo whose real name is Dario Sebastien explained that while travelling to the United States on Thursday October 3rd, he was detained for questioning by US immigration & customs authorities.
He said during that process he was searched and “in my phone they found a flyer with my image on it”.
Reo said he was told that he was travelling to the United States for gainful employment which is not permitted on his current visa class and I was denied entry into the United States.
He was scheduled to perform in Houston at ‘Henny Glow’ on Saturday October 5th.
The event was formed part of the annual Houston Afro Creole Music Festival held over the weekend.
On Friday 11th October, Reo was also expected to perform at ‘Souse & Punch and Riverland Mas Jouvert Band’ part of several events on the Miami Carnival calendar.
The 25-year-old Colihaut native also stated that despite the disappointment of not performing for his fans he is still optimistic.
“I believe that everything happens for a reason and I’m truly trying to find the silver lining in this unfortunate situation “This could still have been a lot worse as I could have been barred for applying for a visa for years, but thankfully that is not the case. I was given the opportunity to reapply for the proper visa which I intend to do as soon as possible.”
He also noted that this was a learning experience for him and an opportunity to form a program or association to empower other artists like himself with the proper tools to spread their talent beyond the shores of Dominica.
“I believe that there should be some kind of association in Dominica to help assist high potential artists in acquiring the proper visas and permits to work outside of the Region and I intend to work to develop such an organization,” he said.
Reo who is known by his catchphrase “Ok Boom” says he is not deterred by this ordeal and is still available for booking within the Caribbean and European markets until his visa situation is sorted out.
His repertoire includes songs such as “Sa Ka Bay” (which has garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube), “Dominica I from,” and most recently, “Pay Me”
8 Comments
No need to form an organization. Just handle your business properly.
His management team let him down , honestly it’s not that hard to obtain a work visa. That’s why commonsense and reading is fundamental .Use of the internet comes in handy regarding a US work visa ,it gives all the requirement regarding that information.
Dominicans are so dotish to even try to enter a country on a tourist visa then have a flyer on phone saying he preforming. Lol
Is because of skerrit and the 1.2billion, no electoral reform and passports to crooks them man putting sanctions on us
Bad management I call this. So u telling me they did not know his visa was not the right one den? whhhhoooooooooy ehbeh loook it.
Dario, it is really not that difficult. If you are asked to perform in the US or any other country for that matter, you ought to find out what the requirements are to perform (work) in a foreign country. That information is readily available online. You don’t need an organisation to help you with that. The processes are quite straightforward.
Passport issued by the Commonwealth of Dominica will soon be blacklisted, courtesy of its PM nonchalant attitude to the issuance of CBI passport and total disregard to due diligence. Skerrit drags Dominica’s good name through the dirt again. By the way, where is our money???
Is true. I bring my own likes 👍 👍 👍 👍