Dominican David Michael honoured with MBE for service in greater London

Dominican David Michael recently appointed as a policing consultant was also awarded an MBE on Sunday (which stands for Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his service as a police officer in the Lewisham area in London.

Michael was the first officer of Afro-Caribbean heritage in the Lewisham police force in modern history. Michael was one of only 11 black officers in a police force of over 22,000.

Michael had a very successful and productive career attaining the rank of police inspector at Scotland yard after a 30 year career.

He said, “I am pleased and proud to receive this special Honour. I am grateful to those who made the time to nominate me and considered me worthy of consideration. I am also grateful to those who made the ultimate decision to approve me for the award.”

Read full article