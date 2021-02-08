Dominican earns PhD in Crop and Soil Environmental Sciences; hopes to inspire others

Sheldon Hilaire joins a prestigious list of Dominicans to earn a PhD after graduating from Virginia Tech University of Blacksburg, VA. Dr. Hilaire grew up in Castle Comfort and is the son of Ian “Nano” Hilaire from Petite-Savanne and Claudette Hilaire of Virgin Lane. He was inquisitive and curious, and this ultimately manifested into his goal of furthering his education and one day becoming a Doctor. This also would not have been possible without encouragement from his mother as well as his family, friends, and mentors.
Sheldon attended Midwestern State University to pursue a pre-med degree but spending a summer doing undergraduate research, he envisioned a different career path. After obtaining his bachelor’s degree in Biology with a minor in chemistry, he worked for a few years in Wichita Falls, TX. Eventually, Sheldon decided to pursue a master’s degree in Environmental Sciences with a focus on Environmental Health. The master’s degree experience gave Sheldon the opportunity to design and successfully execute his own experiments. These greenhouse experiments showed the potential for uptake of veterinary antibiotics by forage grasses grown in antibiotic-laden manure. Sheldon would go on to get two first-authored peer reviewed publications from this work.
In 2017, weeks after graduating with his master’s degree, Dr. Hilaire embarked upon doctoral studies in the fall of 2017. At Virginia Tech, Sheldon was able to expand and improve his laboratory skillset, as well as design and execute two successful field studies. These studies further investigated the fate and transport of contaminants of emerging concern and how manipulating manure land application can mitigate the associated issues. During his time, Sheldon worked under the tutelage of his mentor Dr. Kang Xia, as well as other experts in respective fields including Dr. Rory O. Maguire, Dr. Heather Preisendanz, and Dr. Mark Williams. Sheldon was able to defend his dissertation a semester early in December of 2020 with confirmation of his graduation on December 17th, 2020, of the same year. While at Virginia Tech, Sheldon presented his work at several local and international conferences and co-authored a book chapter and special report all related to veterinary antibiotics in animal manure. He has recently accepted a position at Virginia Tech as a Research Faculty in Environmental Science/ Lab Manager. With this degree, and position, Dr. Hilaire hopes to continue working in his field of interest as well as increase his publications this year.
Sheldon hopes that his work can continue to contribute to a better understanding of practices and their impact on the environment. He also hopes that his journey can inspire others, especially other West Indians, and Dominican natives, to take a chance, believe in themselves and work hard to achieve their goals. It is also important to have faith, even when things might look bleak, God had a plan he knows he would not be here today if not for God’s mercy and favor.
There are many people who helped Sheldon along his journey, and it would be impossible to mention everyone here but Dr. Hilaire wishes to thank his wife, Joy, for her patience and understanding while he worked to finish his degree. He also would like to thank his mom, brothers Nigel, Brenton, Joshua and sisters Elorn, and Sophie, Aunt Glenda, and Raphina Daniel for their continued support and love over the years. His in-laws Jamie and D’Orange Gaines and their families and friends for taking him in and welcoming him. His friends near and far in Wichita Falls, Dallas, and Houston, Tx, Kentucky, IN, Canada, California, New York, New Jersey, Dominica and Blacksburg, VA. Thank you all!
Well done my friend. This is what life’s about, setting goals, working hard and achieving then. This isn’t an honorary PhD. The man did the work.
That’s the second former NBD Staff to blaze the headlines in recent times. Kudos!
Well done Sir,
I hope that you can come back to Dominica, and out some of that PHD skill into reviving our Dominican Agriculture, which has virtually died since I left Dominica in 1980.
We need to demonstrate to Dominicans that they can make as much money as anyone working in Roseau, or living abroad-( UK, USA, Canada, The Virgin Islands,),.
Years ago- the Chief Agricultural Officer- Mr Stanley Pringle- told me that he objective was to show Dominicans, that hey could be self sufficient on a 15 acre plot of land- growing bananas, vegetables, and Having sufficient livestock – to sell in Roseau and export.
With your new found skills- you sir, should be able to demonstrate that we can do such miracles, and go back to our land- because that is our main resource in Dominica.
Dominica needs men and women like you- to show us how it can be done- It will require ingenuity, marketing skills and effort to achieve. Now that you have your PHD- I challenge you to give us practical…
Congratulations and blessings to you Sir..
Your achievements will encourage me and others..
Congratulations to you Dr. Hilaire hope one day can come help here in Dominica
Congratulations Sheldon!
congratulations my brother great work very proud of my Dominican brother
Well Don Dr. Hilaire,
Remember, we must always follow our dreams & passion despite the negatives from others INCLUDING our family!!
Bravo countryman…..very well done! Hopefully you will be able to contribute to our development in your area of expertise IF called upon to do so. God bless!
Congratulations to Dr. Hilaire for his outstanding achievement. This has further proven that once Dominicans are given an opportunity they usually excel. They are all over the globe pushing far above their weight.
It’s unfortunate though that so many Dominicans who go abroad to study don’t return home. The perpetually infirm state of the economy, coupled with the enigmatic governance, is acting as a deterrent for young, bright, energetic graduates to return to Dominica to make their contribution to the development of the country.
What is needed for Dominica to thrive and develop exponentially is honest and visionary leadership and the equitable distribution of the country’s financial and other resources.
The present leadership is like an albatross around the necks of Dominicans. There is no upward movement. The trajectory is pointing southward.
Outstanding!!!! Congrats to you and family. Given the right opportunity and environment Dominicans shine and flourish. I know there are many young men out there doing well so its good to see that and not the constant negative news of murder and bike accident. I say make him an official embassador of science and education for two years like we bestowed on Tripple K singer and bouyon boss. Lets value his efforts and accomplishment. These are the kinds of things we should highlight to our young men instead of the big chain and sewo mentality.
Congratulations to you Dr. Hilaire on your sterling educational achievement. Your story is indeed an inspiration. Blessings!