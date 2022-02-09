Dominican escapes from prison in Antigua

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 at 8:29 AM
Shanell Thomas – Photo provided by The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda

Lawmen in Antigua and Barbuda are on the lookout for a Dominican who escaped prison custody on Tuesday.

The Superintendent of Prisons in Antigua told DNO’s correspondent in Antigua that Shanell Thomas, 34, who was born in Dominica and grew up in Antigua, escaped while working on the institution’s farm at Diamonds Estate. It is believed that he may be attempting to leave St Johns by boat.

Thomas is serving time for a number of convictions – including kidnapping, attempted robbery and theft – and was scheduled to be released in November 2026.

According to the authorities, Thomas escaped at around 12 noon Tuesday and he is to be of medium build, approximately 190 lbs, 5 feet 7 inches tall and fair in complexion.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts or who may have seen him is asked to contact the nearest police station or the prison immediately.

Prison officials are also advising Thomas to turn himself in to the nearest police station.

The police in Antigua are expected to issue a bulletin in Dominica and other Caribbean islands for Thomas.

