Dominican gospel artist ‘Jcro’ releases new single ‘You Know Me’

Dominican gospel artist Karlvin Deraviere whose stage name is “Jcro’ has released a new single dubbed ‘You Know Me.’

The Song takes reference from Jeremiah 1:5 “I knew you before I formed you in your mother’s womb. Before you were born, I set you apart and appointed you as my prophet to the nations.”

“As a believer in this generation there are so many times we feel unworthy, thoughts of giving up in times of failure but God has given us Grace to face each day head-on and to walk in victory because he has already won it all!” he said in reference to his new single.

The song was produced, mixed and mastered by Jamieson Julien of Elevate Studios, Dominica.

Karlvin “JCro” Deravariere was born in the ’90s in the lovely community of fond Cole and, in love with the art of music from a very young age, Karlvin Deravariere aka JCro began slowly moving forward into the art-form.

At the tender age of eleven JCro accepted Christ into his heart at the Deliverance Baptist Church and began using his talent in an explosive way to glorify God. On this journey, JCro began making strides as a part of a dynamic band called ‘The God Sent team,’ delivering the word throughout the world to many youths and various people who long for more from this life.

He has done ministry not only locally but regionally and internationally alongside some of Gospel’s most renowned ministers such as Qmajur, Donnie McClurkin, Positive and Blessed Messenger just to name a few. JCro has ministered in the Bahamas, Jamaica, Tampa, Martinique and most recently Texas.