Dominican group releases first Children’s Book – seeks story submissions for second volume

On December 11, 2021, The Fernance and Cyrilla Family Club (FCFC) launched their very first children’s book titled Family. On August 16th, 2021, we informed you of this great initiative and some waited in anticipation for the final launch.

The Club is now pleased to announce that we are now accepting entries for the Stories by Children: Volume 2 under the theme “When I grow up”. Children from Dominica and the diaspora under the age of 16 years are asked to send in their entries. All entries should be submitted by midnight on February 28, 2022. One winner from different age categories will receive a kindle and all winning authors will receive a free copy of the book.

Mrs. Nicole Toussaint Jno-Baptiste, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Fernance and Cyrilla Family Club said the possibility of giving children an avenue to express their thoughts and feeling is remarkable. Stories written by children for children. The general public is therefore encouraged to purchase the Stories by Children: Volume 1 and send in their entries for Volume 2.

