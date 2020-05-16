Dominican law graduate aims to be immigration judge

On May 15, 2020, Tamika Jude, a past student of the Pierre Charles Secondary School, graduated from Barry University Dwayne O Andreas School of Law. Tamika is from the village of Tetemorne, Grandbay. She has been utilizing Facebook as a platform to motivate and inspire others and has devoted her life to helping others. She has had an impressive academic career from Primary School to Law School.

Her mother Nathalie Jude, a former teacher, who went on to be a deputy principal and later principal, remembers how her daughter learned to read at a tender age and was constantly trying to help others. Her mom describes her as “a high achiever, a go-getter and a free spirit.” Tamika attended the Goodwill Primary School then transferred to the Newtown Primary School where she secured a scholarship at the Common Entrance exam.

She then went on to high school and excelled there as well. Tamika has won several essay competitions and was a finalist for the Conde Nast Traveler essay competition in 2005. As a student, Tamika was very active in student activities and graduated with distinction. Tamika emerged the top performer for the Caribbean Examination Council for the Pierre Charles Secondary School in 2010; securing passes in all 10 subjects she attempted. She then went on to the Dominica State College where she again excelled. Tamika eventually became a member of the Sixth form Sisserou Singers.

After college she was a high school teacher at her alma mater, the Pierre Charles Secondary School and taught for a short period of time at the Newtown Primary School. She then applied to the University of the Virgin Islands where she attained two bachelor’s degrees in Psychology and Criminal Justice. Tamika was involved in student government, as a senator. She was also a Peer Health Educator, the President of Sisters with Purpose and Vice President of the Dominica Student Association, a member of the UVI Choir and a teaching assistant. Tamika was on the Deans list every single semester. She graduated from the University of the Virgin Islands Magna Cum Laude and sang “Rise up” by Andra Day at the graduating ceremony.

She applied to 8 law Schools and was accepted to all of them but ultimately decided to go to Barry University School of law. Tamika was heavily involved in student activities there too. She served as a Senator on the Student Bar Association for 3 years, Social Action Chair, and treasurer for the Black Law Students Association, Secretary for the Caribbean Law Students Association, treasurer for the Immigration Law Society, member of the trial team and is a member of the Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity. Despite all her involvement in extracurricular activities, she managed to keep her grades up.

Miss Jude is a testimony to the fact that good things do come out of Grandbay. She says that her motto in life is “The best revenge is success”. She says that “Hard work and determination are the keys to success. My journey was not easy I was faced with many obstacles, but I did it. I did it for my grandparents, parents, my entire family and to make my country proud. Without God none of this would be possible so I owe it all to him.”

Tamika has set her eyes on one day becoming an immigration judge and is working towards that goal. Currently, she is studying for the bar exam. After which she aims to secure a job as an Immigration Attorney.