Dominican martial artist wins award for world-renowned karate teacher of the year

Dominican martial artist, Shihan Shannah Robin has received the award for the World-Renowned Karate Teacher of the Year.

On the 24th, 25th and the 26th of January this year, Robin was nominated as World Renowned Karate Teacher of the Year.

He received the award at the Tropicana Casino & Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey over the weekend.

Robin told Dominica News Online (DNO) that this was a historic moment.

“… a dream come true, a dream of never giving up on your passion no matter what,” he said.

According to Robin he had the opportunity to be among “the best of the best, legends upon legends” including American actor, Director and Martial Artist Michael Jai White.

He also had the opportunity of being inducted into one of the best action martial arts Hall of Fame in the world.

“This is big for me, a rare opportunity. I was very privileged to be in his presence and to rub shoulders with him is more than words can talk about,” he said.

He said it was also an honour to represent Dominica. “It is an honour to represent my people and I just want to say thank you, bigger and better things are coming,” he indicated.

Meantime, Robin said his plan in the near future is to bring White to Dominica to visit different schools to conduct motivational talks.

“So right now, we are just networking and making sure everything gets on the right track,” Robin stated.

Robin said while he waits for the opportunity, “I am planning to get appropriate sponsors, trying to bring the government onboard, the Ministry of Tourism and to see how we can work together”, he said.