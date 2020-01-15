Dominican named STAR student of US boarding school

Nathan Williams has been named as Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School’s STAR Student for the class of 2020. STAR stands for the Student-Teacher Achievement Recognition program.

The program, organized by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, honors the state’s top-achieving seniors and their inspirational teachers. Williams chose Allegra Boggess, Upper School Chorus and Orchestra Director, as his STAR teacher.

Williams sings in the Upper School choir, the Gap 8 Choir, the Barbershop Quartet, and plays in the orchestra he has also performed in the several of the school’s theatrical productions.

“It’s a big deal being good at school, especially if schools have anything to say about it, and I am honored to be recognized as being great at school,” said Williams. “It’s a real motivational and inspiring thing to be appreciated for trying your best, and that’s sort of what this award is. Thank you. It means a lot in a way I can’t express.”

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee School is a boarding and day school located in the Apalachian mountains in Georgia USA.

