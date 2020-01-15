Dominican named STAR student of US boarding school

Rabun Gap Nachoochee School - Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 at 10:45 AM
STAR student Nathan Williams(right) pictured with Allegra Boggess his STAR teacher, both were recognized under the Student-Teacher Achievement Recognition Program

Nathan Williams has been named as Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School’s STAR Student for the class of 2020. STAR stands for the Student-Teacher Achievement Recognition program.

The program, organized by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, honors the state’s top-achieving seniors and their inspirational teachers. Williams chose Allegra Boggess, Upper School Chorus and Orchestra Director, as his STAR teacher.

Williams sings in the Upper School choir, the Gap 8 Choir, the Barbershop Quartet, and plays in the orchestra he has also performed in the several of the school’s theatrical productions.

“It’s a big deal being good at school, especially if schools have anything to say about it, and I am honored to be recognized as being great at school,” said Williams. “It’s a real motivational and inspiring thing to be appreciated for trying your best, and that’s sort of what this award is. Thank you. It means a lot in a way I can’t express.”

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee School is a boarding and day school located in the Apalachian mountains in Georgia USA.

2 Comments

  1. good vibes
    January 15, 2020

    Congratulations young man…would love to hear you sing.

  2. SMA Classmate
    January 15, 2020

    Congratulations Nathan. Keep up the good work and thanks to the MDC for opening doors to our young and impressionable minds.

