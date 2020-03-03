Dominican nominated in Antigua and Barbuda Gospel music awards needs your vote

Dominican gospel artiste Josiah St Jean is a nominee in the Antigua & Barbuda Gospel Music and media awards scheduled for May 2nd 2020.

He was nominated in 2 categories, Category 3, Contemporary and category 17, Songwriter of the Year- male for his song “It Will Be Okay”.

The song which was released on June 13th 2019, was written by St Jean and produced in Trinidad & Tobago.

“I am excited about it and I really want the public to support me,” he said during an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO) on Monday.

According to him the song is about his own life experiences and the pains people around him went through.

“I have seen people struggle with cancer and other difficulties and I received the inspiration to tell them that it is okay, God will take care of them,” he noted.

A number of regional and international artistes are expected to form part of this event.

Meantime, St Jean advised young gospel artistes to write great songs and try to do their best and to get their music out there to receive recognition.

“Try your best to get your music outside [internationally/regionally],” he stated.

He further noted that he got his music out there on all platforms including Itunes and is also registered with TuneCore.

St Jean is calling on everyone to turn out in large numbers and vote for him.

