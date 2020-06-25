Dominican selected among 21 Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) ambassadors

Sapphire Vital of Dominica has been appointed a Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) ambassador by the Organization of Easter Caribbean States Commission.The OECS Commission, in April 2020, made a call for outstanding, enthusiastic individuals and leaders from the Caribbean and around the world to serve in the capacity of Ambassadors to the Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) 2020 Summit

SDM Ambassadors are responsible for growing the network of Movers for the SDM 2020 Summit while planning and implementing local programmes geared towards spreading awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and facilitating discussion forums that will unearth innovative solutions that are positioned to accelerate the glorious come-back of Small Island Development States (SIDS).

A total of 70 applications were received and after the implementation of a rigorous selection and due diligence process, the decision was made to engage 21 emerging leaders to serve as SDM Ambassadors.

The OECS Commission congratulates the SDM Movers on their selection and takes this opportunity to introduce them to the OECS Network.

About Sapphire Vital (excerpt from Virtual Island Summit Release)

Sapphire Vital is passionate about climate action to safeguard Small Island Developing States- particularly through renewable energy deployment and resilient infrastructure development.

As a young professional, she aspires to influence climate compatible development policy in the Caribbean.

Working towards this goal, she is a recent graduate from the University of Oxford with an MSc in Environmental Change and Management. During her time at Oxford, she was engaged as a researcher with a United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS)- University of Oxford consortium to conduct research on sustainable infrastructure development in St. Lucia.

She served as part of the development team for an infrastrucure modelling program and devised low-carbon development strategies which contributed to UNOPS’ national infrastructure assessment for the Government of St. Lucia.

She hopes to extend her expertise to advance sustainable development in Dominica.

Sapphire Vital commented: “Connectivity and knowledge sharing often create perfect breeding grounds for the solutions we need to drive development forward environmentally, economically, and socially.

Vital was also chosen an Ambassador at this years Virtual Island Summit.