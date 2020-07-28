Dominican singer/songwriter releases new single: Breathless

Kimbale Daway known for her stage name Kimmi.D, is a singer and songwriter who has released a new single entitled “Breathless”.

Kimbale was born in Roseau, Dominica and currently resides in Stock Farm.

Her earliest memories of music are of her stepfather’s singing and pounding of loud rhythms after a hard day’s work.

As a young girl growing up music was always at the forefront and became her fondest passion since it was also her escape.

Kimbale considered herself a closet singer and expressed her thoughts through music when words fell short.

She recognized her talent from her high school years where she led the school assemblies and sang the hymn songs.

Music dominated her youth and she hopes to capture your imagination with her story-telling style influenced by some of the greatest R&B writers and singers like Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey; as well as dazzle you with a flavorful Caribbean variety when she leads you on musical journeys through Reggae, Soca, and Bouyon Music.

Being a manager and raising two children is demanding, but this has never dampened her enthusiasm and desire for music and writing.

She treads through relationships, daily life, heartbreak and triumphs through her music and leaves enough for everyone to get inspired in one way or another.

She considers herself to be multi-talented.

In 2013 she chaperoned Kelshia Breezie in the Miss Dominica Queen Pageant who emerged 1st runner up and her talent involved singing and drama.

In 2017, she served as a chaperone for Nachael Walsh in the Calypso Queen Competition who emerged 1st runner up. She has directed and organized a very successful show – The Clear Harbor Miss Summer Pageant in the years 2016 and 2017 and was a past host of ComeSeeTv International.

She is currently a member of the New Dimension Theatre, a member of the St Alphonsus Junior Choir just to name a few of her groups and activities.

In October 2019, she performed in the courtyard on Saturday and Sunday at Dominica’s 21st World Creole Music Festival. Kimbale is very artistic and exudes her talent both as a singer and song writer.

Her preferred genres in music are Soca, Reggae, Bouyon, R & B and Gospel.

After many years of writing, she decided it was time for the world to hear her music and released her first song “Box dem down” in January 2019.

She sees herself as an advocate for women and in this song, she speaks about women needing to stand up. Music will always be something that will stay in her heart as she continues her journey to becoming a professional solo artist.

Contact Information Tel: 1 (767) 315.7513 [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kimbale.daway.9

The singe is available on Youtube (link below) and music video is planned for future release.