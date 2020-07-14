Dominican student in US encourages all to see the opportunities despite US immigration decision

Dominican Student in the United States, Jose Thomas, of Marigot, is advising Dominican students abroad to take advantage of the opportunities that are now available in light of the US government’s decision not to allow students with online-only classes to remain in the US.

Speaking on a Q95 radio program, Thomas explained that there are some pros and some cons to that decision including the opportunities for the students to save money “because some people have tuition reduction and you will also be saving money on room and board.”

She said another advantage is that students will be able to go home to be close to their families.

“As one of my colleagues said, this is a global pandemic and when you have a global pandemic happening you kind of want to be closest to your family,” Thomas reasoned.

Thomas said Covid-19 presents an opportunity for students to be competitive and that they should take the opportunity to further their studies in order to make it in the job market.

“What I mean by that is this is the time to take advantage of that tuition reduction, take advantage of saving that money and go for your master’s degree if you have your master’s degree go for your PhD because once the job market opens back up you want to be the most competitive that you can be because as you know the US has a high level of unemployment right now,” she stated.

One of the negative effects of the decision Thomas pointed out, is the financial strain it will put on students due to the loss of scholarships and other financial assistance.

“While there are some pros, of course, there are some cons, for example, a lot of students who have on-campus jobs will lose those jobs and as an immigrant myself, those on-campus jobs do kind of support family back home, “Thomas further she explained. “Likewise, if you have a scholarship that gives you tuition reduction that is not a merit-based scholarship – a scholarship doing on-campus jobs – for example, a resident assistant or graduate assistant, those scholarships are gone and does put you in a harder financial position if you have to come up with that money all on your own,”

She stated that the lack of WI-FI throughout the island poses a challenge to the influx of students who are returning to continue their online education.

Thomas said some students are making use of the advantages while others have totally given up and are ready to come home.