Dominican student in US encourages all to see the opportunities despite US immigration decision

Dominican Student in the United States, Jose Thomas, of Marigot, is advising Dominican students abroad to take advantage of the opportunities that are now available in light of the US government’s decision not to allow students with online-only classes to remain in the US.
Speaking on a Q95 radio program, Thomas explained that there are some pros and some cons to that decision including the opportunities for the students to save money “because some people have tuition reduction and you will also be saving money on room and board.”
She said another advantage is that students will be able to go home to be close to their families.
“As one of my colleagues said, this is a global pandemic and when you have a global pandemic happening you kind of want to be closest to your family,” Thomas reasoned.
Thomas said Covid-19 presents an opportunity for students to be competitive and that they should take the opportunity to further their studies in order to make it in the job market.
“What I mean by that is this is the time to take advantage of that tuition reduction, take advantage of saving that money and go for your master’s degree if you have your master’s degree go for your PhD because once the job market opens back up you want to be the most competitive that you can be because as you know the US has a high level of unemployment right now,” she stated.
One of the negative effects of the decision Thomas pointed out, is the financial strain it will put on students due to the loss of scholarships and other financial assistance.
“While there are some pros, of course, there are some cons, for example, a lot of students who have on-campus jobs will lose those jobs and as an immigrant myself, those on-campus jobs do kind of support family back home, “Thomas further she explained. “Likewise, if you have a scholarship that gives you tuition reduction that is not a merit-based scholarship – a scholarship doing on-campus jobs – for example, a resident assistant or graduate assistant, those scholarships are gone and does put you in a harder financial position if you have to come up with that money all on your own,”
She stated that the lack of WI-FI throughout the island poses a challenge to the influx of students who are returning to continue their online education.
Thomas said some students are making use of the advantages while others have totally given up and are ready to come home.
8 Comments
Jose, you that there man? I hope for your sake, that karma isn’t real.
You have a gwopwell man?
“There are plenty Caribbean alternatives for education that wouldn’t cost much.”
But after graduation, what then? Can they find employment in Dominica, or in the region.?
Whereas there is a strong possibility, after graduation they may find employment in the U.S.
It is also possible if single, to find a partner, or school mate to ask
“Will you marry me?”
Miss Thomas gave an example of one of the cons.
“A lot of students who have on-campus jobs will lose those jobs.”
This is not true, because if the school, colleges and universities close their doors, and have lessons online.These jobs will not be available.
I was sent home 3 months ago because there were no students to feed on campus.
Anyway,Thanks be to my God.I did receive my full pay.
That is why the president want the schools to reopen next semester, so that parents can go to their jobs.
The scientists made it clear the CORONAVIRUS has little effect on the young ones
US will now allow students to remain in the states even if their classes are all online.
When was this radio show aired? As far as I know the decision to send international students home due to the Covid19 pandemic has been reversed. Harvard and MIT backed by over 200 schools went to court on the matter. Having said that, it’s an opportunity to look inwards Caribbean people. It’s time to look inwards because the virus dictated that we do things differently. We must keep money at home and generate money at home. Nobody is going to come to our aid anymore, not for a long time… Trump came on the scene with the message “America First’..it was almost a foreboding in hindsight. Every country has to put itself first in every aspect. All the best students.
Pretty words… My favourite quote through this pandemic is that “it is okay to not be okay right now”. There are many students who are caught between a rock and a hard place. I know students whose leases did not get renewed. Folks are running scared. It is okay for students to come home and take this time to regroup. Before they “go for the master’s degree and phd” students should take some time to reevaluate their goal. It is important to remember that this is not failure, but merely a pause. All the best.
“There are some pros and some cons to that decision and some of the pros include you will be saving money on tuition because some people have tuition reduction and you will also be saving money on room and board. “
FIRST OF ALL, the students do not care about that because 89.6% of them the government is paying all that even if they just go to say they going to a school in the states. 1 us dollar is 2.7 ec. There are plenty caribbean alternatives for education that wouldnt cost so much , but everyone want to go states and be pilot on poor tax payers back. Send them home self. I did my degree online, my brother did his degree in a neighboring caribbean island. No reason to be on campus in states doing a degree in accounts.
Jealousy manifests itself physically, and i hope for your sake “IAMANIDIOT” that your jealousy doesn’t strangle you in your sleep.