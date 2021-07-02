Dominican student tops G6NA in Antigua

A Dominican student residing in Antigua & Barbuda has topped the 2021 Grade Six National Assessment.

Eleven-year-old Aliane Challenger who is a student of the Grace Christian Academy is from the Kalinago Territory.

She left Dominica with her parents following Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Challenger said she was super excited following the results and wished she had written the G6NA in Dominica instead to “Ace it”.

She is a former student of the Lighthouse Christian Academy.