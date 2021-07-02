Dominican student tops G6NA in Antigua

A Dominican student residing in Antigua & Barbuda has topped the 2021 Grade Six National Assessment.
Eleven-year-old Aliane Challenger who is a student of the Grace Christian Academy is from the Kalinago Territory.
She left Dominica with her parents following Hurricane Maria in 2017.
Challenger said she was super excited following the results and wished she had written the G6NA in Dominica instead to “Ace it”.
She is a former student of the Lighthouse Christian Academy.
9 Comments
Awesome! Sanford and Burton families of the Kalinago Territory!!!
Congratulations young lady; you are smart, beautiful and your parents must be very proud of you. Don’t worry about not writing your exam in Dominica because I believe you will have the opportunity to ‘Ace’ many exams in life – just do your best always.
DNO why are you not publishing my comments
ADMIN: Your comments were published and a response was provided. Please note that in the event you ask a question, it may take time garner the information requested.
Congratulations to this young lady.
Well done Ailane!!!
As you transit to high school, keep working even harder!!!!
Congratulations, You are an inspiration to us all. Grow up and make the parrot proud.
Congratulations to you Aliane, thanks for keeping Dominica on the top of the map.
Congrats to the young lady, excellent, may the lord be your guide, success for the future.
DNO: sees you were able to publish the list of top students from Antigua yet there was none published for Dominica.
What is happening? Why can’t we have a list published.
Though I appreciated your effort to provide online news yet we have a lot of work to do to be more professional when making the information available.
ADMIN: The results were added to our article covering the local results. The article can be viewed here: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/educationyouth/reading-is-fundamental-to-students-success-at-g6na-dominicas-education-minister/
Fantastic job young lady. You have done well. I wish you you every success in the future and please stay focus in this world where there are so many distractions.