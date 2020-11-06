Dominican Students Excel at Monroe College Annual Commencement Ceremony for St. Lucia Campus Graduates

Monroe College, the New York-based institution offering Associate, Bachelor’s, and Master’s degree programs from its campus in Saint Lucia, held its Annual Commencement Ceremony on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Sandals Grande, Beach Resort and Spa (Pigeon Island, Gros Islet) for local graduates.

Two separate ceremonies were held to allow for proper social distancing of all participants. Due to pandemic-related quarantine requirements for visitors to the island, Monroe College President Marc Jerome led the ceremony virtually from New York, while local campus administrators, faculty, and staff joined the 86 graduates in person. In addition to students from Saint Lucia, the graduating class included students from Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines.

Among the graduates were several students from Dominica who had attended Monroe’s campuses in New York and St. Lucia, who graduated top of their programme: Chriscelar C. Sylvester, Melinda D. Austrie, Marissa Thomas, Amanda M. Xavier, Edona Jno. Baptiste, Sherma Lyn Toussaint, Nigel Peters, David R. Thornhill and Kervin George.

Chriscelar C. Sylvester – Bachelor of Science, Computer Information System

Summa Cum Laude (with Highest Latin honors)

Chriscelar graduated with a 3.914 Grade Point Average (GPA). “Earning my degree in Computer Information Systems (with highest honors) is my biggest accomplishment to date. I thank God for bringing me thus far, and I am also grateful to the Government of Dominica for awarding me a full scholarship, and helping me achieve this milestone. I’m elated that I could have made my family, and my country proud.”

According to Dr. Seuss, “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose” and “I choose to steer myself in the direction of excellence.”

Melinda D. Austrie – Bachelor of Science, Public Health

Summa Cum Laude (with Highest Latin honors)

“A dream does not become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work” – Colin Powell. Melinda graduated with a perfect 4.00 Grade Point Average (GPA). “As a former student of the North East Comprehensive School, graduate of the Dominica State College, where I majored in Mathematics and Biology, I felt compelled to pursue my bachelor’s degree in Public Health at Monroe College, as the field of health has always captivated my interest. I strongly believe that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation, which is why I wanted to be able to contribute positively in ensuring that we have a healthy society. The journey to obtaining my degree, while very rewarding, was not an easy one. From the first semester, I challenged myself to graduate with a 4.0 GPA, though I worked a full-time job. Effective time-management, discipline and consistency aided in my success. I also need to give due credit to God for guiding me on this journey and my strong support system (friends & family).”

Marissa Thomas – Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Summa Cum Laude (Highest Latin honors)

Marissa graduated with a perfect 4.00 Grade Point Average (GPA). “Expectations in life should not be that everything be handed to you, but with perseverance, hard work and determination you are able to accomplish what you work towards. Within my one (1) year and eight (8) months of attending Monroe college to earn my bachelor’s degree, I did not expect a perfect road, because I knew challenges were ahead, but boy, was I surprised! Sleepless nights, starting an assignment and trying to figure out the next step, being tired from my day job but keeping at it to meet deadlines that determined if I proceed to the next course or not. If it was not for the guidance of the Almighty Father who heard my daily prayers and made a way, the strong support system of my mom, sister and close friends, I would not be here today. This journey has made me stronger than I thought. As these “pot holes” were my stepping stones to portray my true potential, which included being on the President’s list for all 5 semesters and graduating with the highest-grade point average of 4.0 and with academic excellence.”

“School is not solely about books and being able to retain information but, when you are passionate about something you will ensure you go the extra mile. My passion and keen interest to see change in the justice system and persons receiving justice has encouraged me to expand my knowledge and be able to play a pivotal role in developing the system and reducing rates of recidivist especially among youths. One’s past should also not determine their future as I am a true testimony that a small village girl with humble beginnings, strict disciplines and not having access to what some consider the “finer things” in life, can be educated too and this was one of my main drives to show the world that not having all your needs met in your young days should not determine how far you can get in life. These humble upbringings have allowed me to appreciate the fruits of my labor because they did not come easy, these accomplishments were not just handed but attained through diligent application, hard work and prayers. My journey has thought me that no matter what life throws at you, you need to keep going. Hence the reason that I was able to balance a full-time job while being a full-time online student because in all my pursuits, I strive for excellence.”

Amanda M. Xavier – Bachelor of Business Administration, Management

Summa Cum Laude (with Highest Latin honors)

“There is no force equal to a woman determined to rise.”

Edona Jno Baptiste – Bachelor of Business Administration, Business Management

Summa Cum Laude (with Highest Latin honors)

“The majority of Dominican students usually perform exceptionally in their academic pursuits abroad. I am proud to celebrate this achievement along with other Dominicans who attained the highest honors of Monroe’s graduating class this year. Hopefully our fresh knowledge can be used to impact the wellbeing of our country.”

Sherma Lyn Toussaint – Bachelor of Science, Public Health

Summa Cum Laude (with Highest Latin honors)

“Resilience and Determination are two key words that I use to pilot my life. From an early age, I felt the field of health beckoning to me and I knew that this was the path that I was meant to take in life. Over the years, I have found that you will come across many obstacles, however, you do not shy away from them, but rather face them head on. The greatest obstacle in my life was the death of my mother during Hurricane Maria. Experiencing such a loss, broke me down because it was always a goal and dream of mine to create a better life for my mom. Nonetheless, I was determined to make her proud. This fueled my efforts in ensuring that I put my best foot forward and worked hard at Monroe College. My efforts were rewarded, as I was able to graduate with highest honors. Gratitude is always a must. I want to show gratitude to the persons who helped me along this journey: the government of Dominica, family, and friends, especially those who turned into family. Always remember, matters not how you start a race in life, but how you finish it.”

Nigel Peters – Bachelor of Business Administration, Hospitality Management

Summa Cum Laude (with Highest Latin honors)

Nigel graduated with a 3.94 Grade Point Average (GPA). During his tenure, he was honored on the Dean’s and President’s list. On graduation, he received the Dean’s Award from the School of Hospitality Management and the Culinary Institute of New York for outstanding academic performance.

David R. Thornhill – Bachelor of Business Administration, Hospitality Management

Summa Cum Laude (with Highest Latin honors)

“My quintessence of progress, diligence and ambition is evident through the challenges of societal boundaries, academic and professional accomplishments. Hailing from a stigmatized community, the subconscious expectations of residents are normally metered. Yet, I defied these unuttered pronouncements by graduating from Monroe College with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Hospitality Management – Summa Cum Laude (with Highest Latin honors) and was honored on the President’s List. Standalone, this was one of my biggest accomplishments. I worked through the many challenges of hurricane Maria and its lingering effects, though there were times when I had my doubts. However, through my support system, I was able to persevere to the end. Accepting the educational leadership challenge is never easy, but through hard work, determination, and setting SMART goals and objectives for yourself, anything is possible.”

“My education is largely focused on this mindset: function over form, stability over showmanship. While pursuing my bachelor’s degree, I enrolled in several classes that crossover to the hospitality management major, because I wanted to have a comprehensive view and knowledge of the hospitality and tourism industry, as well as to accelerate my education.” Mr. Thornhill will continue his education with Monroe College by pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree with dual concentration in Hospitality Management and Human Resources. “Upon the completion of my Master’s degree, I aspire to assume a leadership role in the hospitality and tourism industry and act as a catalyst to assist in enabling Dominica’s hospitality and tourism economy.”

“I thank father Yahweh for his continued mercies and blessing on my life and for always steering me in the right direction. Additionally, I would like to thank the government of Dominica for their grants assistance throughout my tenure at Monroe college as well as the many institutions that helped shaped my career including: the Dominica State College Tourism and Hospitality Department, Anchorage Hotel, Whale Watch and Dive Centre, Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association, Garraway Hotel, Dominica Tours, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), Freightmaster, His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Damien Dublin, Qahal Yahweh Ministries, my family, friends and other support system.”

Kervin George – Bachelor of Science, Computer Information System

Cum Laude (with honors)

Kervin graduated Cum Laude with honors. “My journey was one which required discipline, strength and purpose, as I was a full-time online student for four (4) years, while balancing a full-time job. I would constantly tell myself, that I was brought into this world to serve a purpose, and that was becoming successful at anything I decided to do. I fell short of the highest honor (summa cum laude) however, when I look back, I realize that true success is measured against oneself. I can truly say that at the end of this journey, I am a better man compared to who I was when it all started.”

According to Chadwick Boseman, “The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose.” “Today, I can gladly conclude that I have found my purpose.”

“Finally, I would like to thank Makeda Warner and Dina Pendenque for all of their support in helping me achieve this success.”

Latin/Graduation Honors – Students earn “Latin Honors” at commencement based on their cumulative grade point average according to the following schedule:

Distinction Required Cumulative Grade Point Average

Summa Cum Laude 3.80 to 4.00

(With Highest Honor)

Magna Cum Laude 3.60 to 3.79

(With High Honor)

Cum Laude 3.40 to 3.59

(With Honor)

ABOUT MONROE COLLEGE

Founded in 1933, Monroe College is a recognized leader in urban and international education. The College is proud of its innovative programs to increase college access, affordability, and completion outcomes, especially among first-generation students. Monroe educates close to 7,000 students each year, offering Certificate, Associate, Bachelor’s, and Master’s degree programs from New York campuses in the Bronx and New Rochelle, as well as in the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia. Students may also pursue degree programs through Monroe Online.

Programs are offered through Schools of Allied Health Professions, Business & Accounting, Criminal Justice, Education, Hospitality Management, Information Technology, and Nursing, as well as through its King Graduate School. Liberal arts and continuing education programs are also available. For more information and admissions criteria, please visit http://www.monroecollege.edu.