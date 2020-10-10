Dominican talk show host partners with US-based youth group to feed 80 of the less fortunate

Eighty (80) less fortunate people in and around the Roseau environs will be catered for as Civic Vibes in partnership with Echo 78, a youth organization based in the United States of America (USA) host its first ever feeding programme today.

The activity is expected to take place at 2:00pm between the two bridges, an area known as ‘under the arch’ in Roseau.

Social Activist and Host of the Civic Vibes Programme aired on Q-95, Loftus Durand, told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview moments ago that the feeding programme forms part of World Homeless Day being observed today.

“The young people I spoke of did a survey of the homeless people in and around the Roseau environs and they came up with 69, but we are catering for 80 people,” he said. “We are putting that activity together where we are giving the less fortunate persons among us a nutritious meal for the day and some other “goodies” that other sponsors that have come on board and contributed towards that cause.”

Durand said some consideration is being given t the idea of organizing this type of activity more frequently.

“We have done other activities before but looking at the homeless people, that is the first one on our agenda and we are already talking to other contributors out there who heard about it yesterday and decided to partner with us and see if we can make it a little more frequent, whereby we look at the needs of the less fortunate among us,” he stated.

Homelessness is defined as living in housing that is below the minimum standard or lacks secure tenure. People can be categorized as homeless if they are: living on the streets (primary homelessness); moving between temporary shelters, including houses of friends, family and emergency accommodation.

The Social Welfare Division states, in its response to a UN questionnaire on homelessness in 2015, that although the government of Dominica has not adopted a clear position on homelessness, a definition can be examined in three main contexts: individuals living on a daily basis on the streets, particularly in the city and generally referred to as “vagrants”, those individuals without a home who are housed at the Grotto Home for the Homeless and a few individuals in different communities “who do not have a place of abode and therefore, find shelter on a nightly basis in any abandoned building.”