Dominican talk show host partners with US-based youth group to feed 80 of the less fortunate

Eighty (80) less fortunate people in and around the Roseau environs will be catered for as Civic Vibes in partnership with Echo 78, a youth organization based in the United States of America (USA) host its first ever feeding programme today.
The activity is expected to take place at 2:00pm between the two bridges, an area known as ‘under the arch’ in Roseau.
Social Activist and Host of the Civic Vibes Programme aired on Q-95, Loftus Durand, told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview moments ago that the feeding programme forms part of World Homeless Day being observed today.
“The young people I spoke of did a survey of the homeless people in and around the Roseau environs and they came up with 69, but we are catering for 80 people,” he said. “We are putting that activity together where we are giving the less fortunate persons among us a nutritious meal for the day and some other “goodies” that other sponsors that have come on board and contributed towards that cause.”
Durand said some consideration is being given t the idea of organizing this type of activity more frequently.
“We have done other activities before but looking at the homeless people, that is the first one on our agenda and we are already talking to other contributors out there who heard about it yesterday and decided to partner with us and see if we can make it a little more frequent, whereby we look at the needs of the less fortunate among us,” he stated.
Homelessness is defined as living in housing that is below the minimum standard or lacks secure tenure. People can be categorized as homeless if they are: living on the streets (primary homelessness); moving between temporary shelters, including houses of friends, family and emergency accommodation.
The Social Welfare Division states, in its response to a UN questionnaire on homelessness in 2015, that although the government of Dominica has not adopted a clear position on homelessness, a definition can be examined in three main contexts: individuals living on a daily basis on the streets, particularly in the city and generally referred to as “vagrants”, those individuals without a home who are housed at the Grotto Home for the Homeless and a few individuals in different communities “who do not have a place of abode and therefore, find shelter on a nightly basis in any abandoned building.”
7 Comments
Good job lofty.
It was time you got something worthwhile for you to do.
Kinda like your useless Prime Minister
I was thinking: there is a home for the homeless(grotto) however those on the street causing problem they still can’t be among the people in the grotto so in my mind I’m asking is there a place for them or their families will have to look out for them knowing they are in that condition. I saw one on mystilyks video where he trying to cut people tyres and a whole showdown , he is homeless but he just can’t be at the grotto..that is problem..just there wondering what can be done. Sigh .their mind all screwed up..I don’t know if is these people God gave up to reprobate minds..one in my community I trying hard with and many others trying too but it rough
Very good move, Loftus. I often criticize you for your baseless political stance and your limited vocabulary but this is an excellent initiative and it is wonderful that you are onboard. All the best.
Loftus you know what you have serious issues. I am looking at some individuals you have no idea what they are up to. The homeless situation in the United States they have to address and they are out there fishing for homelessness in Dominica.
You have no idea what the hell you are doing? What they showed you in the United States use you brain. If you have an inch of common sense you would been able to go out there and find a worthy cause in Dominica to support.
I do not see why you have to adopt t what you saw in the united states. So ECHO 78 they are the conservative republicans who left the united states and tried to overthrow the Government of Dominica.
ECHO 78 might as well be an extremist organization. You all have no idea what the hell is going on in the United States.
The State Department should revoke the award you got.
Be more honest than this. You are promoting homelessness where there none.
Is this headline a sentence or a paragraph…. Who writes those. My gosh.