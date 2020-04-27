Dominican vies for Ms England 2020 title in face of COVID-19 challenges

Miss England Team - Monday, April 27th, 2020 at 4:21 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
The Show must go on – Huldah Deborah Williams 2020 Miss London contestant

Women competing in the London regional heat of Miss England have submitted entry videos filmed by themselves  & have spoken about their best & worst parts of being in Lockdown.

The Miss London contest was due to be held as a glamorous fashion shoot at the Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites & Residences & Hotel on 14th April with celebrity photographer Alan Strut & Hair By Dar.  But organisers were forced to cancel the event as venues started to close and Lockdown began.

” We had already auditioned many contestants & some had already started fundraising for the  Beauty With a Purpose Charity which helps disadvantaged youngsters, an integral  part of the contest.  I thought we would have to cancel the whole thing at first but then realised we could potentially run some of our qualifying heats including Miss London as  virtual online competitions instead  ” said Miss England organiser Angie Beasley.

The 12 Finalists were asked to submit videos taken in or around their homes , enter the talent round by showing off their skills and in their introduction videos spoke about the best and worst bits of being in Lockdown to relate to others .

Some have submitted cooking or dancing videos talked openly about the current situation & shown off their catwalk skills around their homes giving them a good excuse to get dressed up !

The most common dislike about Lockdown from contestants is missing friends and families & not being able to socialize.

To see the videos and vote for your favourite please visit –

www.missengland.info/qualifiers/london/

 

The Miss London public vote closes on 7th May and the shortlist will receive an interview by zoom from the Miss England Team.

 

For more details contact

 

press@missengland.info

www.missengland.info

 

Organiser ; Angie Beasley Tel 07979 742756

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.