DOMLEC reduces operating costs in response to economic impacts 

As a result of the impact of COVID-19 on the country’s economy and the resulting need for increased efficiencies in its operations, Dominica Electricity Services Limited (DOMLEC) removed several positions in its Engineering, Transmission and Distribution (ET&D) department today impacting twelve (12) employees.

The Company stated that the Waterfront and Allied Workers Union (WAWU), the employees’ representative has been informed. It also advised those impacted in individual meetings on April 21. Redundancy packages, in addition to pay in lieu of notice, have been provided to impacted employees. Further, each was offered fully paid training in small business management so that they may establish themselves as contractors.

Decisions such as this which impact the lives of valued and, in some cases, long-serving employees are never easy and are made with full consideration. As an essential service DOMLEC has an obligation to deliver safe, efficient and cost-effective electricity to all customers every day. Reliably and serving the Island’s energy needs was of greatest consideration in planning this rationalization of work. Be assured that the company has retained the skills and experience required in-house to ensure continued service excellence, and it looks forward to calling on the skills of these experienced, safety-focused crews to carry out transmission and distribution work on a contractual basis as the business requires it. This is a more cost-effective approach which supports DOMLEC’s need for greater efficiency in operations, and ultimately benefits the customers.

DOMLEC advises that, while there is reason for optimism given the COVID-19 vaccination program, these continue to be challenging economic times in Dominica and around the world. At this time, the company is doing what it can to manage its operating costs, including outsourcing where it makes sense.

As always, DOMLEC will be guided by the needs of the business and the best interests of customers, today and in the future.

For further information kindly contact the company’s Public Relations Officer Adina Bellot- Valentine at telephone numbers 275-0502 or 255-6031.