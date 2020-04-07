DOMLEC writes to customers regarding breach of social distancing protocol

Dear customers good day,
I want to reach out to assure you that DOMLEC remains committed to ensuring that all our customers have safe access to our offices to pay their bills or purchase power in full compliance with the guidelines issued by the Health Authorities. You are well aware that for some weeks now, we have facilitated this through controlled access to our offices in keeping with the social distancing recommended by the Authorities as well as the provision of hand sanitizing made available for every customer on entrance into the offices.
Regrettably, the social distancing protocols outside of the office were breached on the morning of Monday April 6, which led to the closure of the offices to bring the situation under control.
The company is currently reviewing options which will enable you to be served at our offices without compromising your own health and safety, that of our staff, as well as other customers.
We will communicate with you as soon as these arrangements are finalized. We encourage you to cooperate with us and adhere to these requirements as we all collaborate to minimize the spread of this dreaded virus within our community.
Thanks in advance for your support and understanding.
Paul Moses Commercial Manager at Dominica Electricity Services Ltd.
3 Comments
Are you still threatening to cut people off ? Or could you have just a little bit of compassion given the circumstances we are in ?
Could people have compassion for others….. All you gotta do is just space out, what is so difficult about that? Don’t blame it on the situation when other countries can space out… Dominicans are just too stubborn
@Dominican is nonsense you talking. DOMLEC said they won’t cut off nobody this monthend, now they saying they’ll cut you off if you dou pay. That’s some two faced B.S. and i can’t believe people find no one should call them out on it.
Skerrit even saying ‘best your light cut, than your life cut’ boy what nonsense that. Allu want people to be in darkness for 5 more weeks?
In Grenada they reduce de light bill 20% and no disconnections this month, same with other OECS countries. But in Dominica they want people come pay, full price and still making varie.
And Lime and Digi doing marjee too; they can’t postpone bills for the duration of these curfews? Everybody suffering but they ou’sha for people lil money. But I want to know how they expect people to stay indoors for another two weeks without no light, data or phone. I not even asking about what will happen when people not seeing were their next meal is coming.