DOMLEC writes to customers regarding breach of social distancing protocol

Dear customers good day,

I want to reach out to assure you that DOMLEC remains committed to ensuring that all our customers have safe access to our offices to pay their bills or purchase power in full compliance with the guidelines issued by the Health Authorities. You are well aware that for some weeks now, we have facilitated this through controlled access to our offices in keeping with the social distancing recommended by the Authorities as well as the provision of hand sanitizing made available for every customer on entrance into the offices.

Regrettably, the social distancing protocols outside of the office were breached on the morning of Monday April 6, which led to the closure of the offices to bring the situation under control.

The company is currently reviewing options which will enable you to be served at our offices without compromising your own health and safety, that of our staff, as well as other customers.

We will communicate with you as soon as these arrangements are finalized. We encourage you to cooperate with us and adhere to these requirements as we all collaborate to minimize the spread of this dreaded virus within our community.

Thanks in advance for your support and understanding.

Paul Moses Commercial Manager at Dominica Electricity Services Ltd.