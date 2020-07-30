Donation to Ministry of Education made possible by Basic Needs Trust Fund

The Ministry of Sports, Culture and Community Development, through Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) handed over school and facility supplies to the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence. The supplies handed over included appliances – kitchen pots, refrigerators, electric kettles, kitchen bowls, flat screen TV, microwave, cake maker and radios which are part of a wider supply of appliance, equipment and furniture.

The Handing Over Ceremony represents increased partnership between Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) and beneficiary community relations where greater emphasis is placed on equipping schools to be better prepared to deliver on their curriculum and school feeding programmes.

The San Sauveur Primary School Rehabilitation received funding under the BNTF 7 Programme – General repairs to school include building-window replacement, roof and ceiling repairs, upgrade of plumbing and electrical, floor and wall finishes; construction of an emergency exit totalling EC$ 662,657.00.

The Castle Bruce Secondary School Production Facility was targeted for intervention under the BNTF 9 Programme. Pre-contract work is at an advance stage on the project with construction expected to commence before August 31, 2020.

The Handing Over Ceremony was held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the San Sauveur Primary School for San Sauveur Primary School and Castle Bruce Secondary School.

The Honourable Roselyn Paul, Minister for Sports, Culture and Community Development and Honourable Octavia Alfred, Minister for Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational training and National Excellence delivered short addresses at the function.

The Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) Programme is a regional programme managed by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Government of Dominica. It is considered CDB’s flagship Poverty Reduction Programme. From its interventions, BNTF seek to provide access to basic services by poor and vulnerable communities and to provide opportunities for enhanced employability through skill enhancement activities.