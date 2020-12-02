Duty-free concessions on barrels for Christmas

As of today, December 1, 2020, the Government of Dominica has announced duty-free concessions for barrels for the Christmas Holiday.
In making the announcement, Minister of Governance, Public Service Reform, Citizen Empowerment, Social Justice, and Ecclesiastical Affairs Hon. Gretta Roberts advised that Cabinet has the approval of concessions of barrels imported until January 8, 2021.
The terms and conditions she stated are: A barrel shall mean non-commercial packages received in receptacles such as barrels, boxes, crates, packages, and drums. The contents of the barrel and other packages allowed shall be personal effects, consisting mainly of foodstuff with limited items of clothing, toiletry, and toys.
She also highlighted that “each household in Dominica shall be entitled to a maximum of two barrels. Boxes, crates, cartoons of the equivalent size of a regular barrel will also be eligible.”
The Minister disclosed the upper limit is EC$1500 of the value of items qualifying for these concessions and the item in the said barrels shall be for personal use only and not for commercial use.
As it relates to charges, the recipient shall be exempt from import duties and customs service charges, however persons the barrels will be required to pay a flat port charge of EC$10.00 per barrel to the Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority (DASPA).
19 Comments
DNO here is a link that your fellow citizens of Dominica can utilize to get a barrel organized quickly from the United States and persons from the United States can purchase groceries in Dominica for their love ones: https://www.packabarrel.com/ and https://www.packabarrel.com/pre-packed-food.php
But that Gretta roberts woman doe have gums man? But what is that ner.. hmmm.. anyway take out the damn over 100% duty on vehicles all you talking bout barrel.. u ordering a vehicle 5000 dollars and you have to pay double the amount to clear it… What kind of bullcrap is that? And skerite talking bout building house and he have one in veille case … Boy all you people sick in that country boss
Gregory, though some of us have no idea what you look like on the outside, your nasty comments about Mrs. Roberts clealy reveal that you are a despicable and ugly person on the inside. Do the world a favor and crawl back under the rock from whence you came!!!
Wait all you think you smart Greta and your boss.
I have no job and many Dominicans are in the same boat or barrel- then you and your boss are going on radio and talk.
How many barrels are going to come in Greta when Dominicans are not working overseas?
This announcement will only benefit those who had prior knowledge of it. stupes
We are only now being told about this?? The period should be extended to February 8th to give people sometime to shop, pack their barrels and ship it to Dominica. How can people take advantage of this opportunity in such a short time frame. This does not sound like something intended to benefit all Dominicans but only the few of them who knew the concession would be made and did their shopping in advance!
A barrel shall mean non-commercial packages received in receptacles such as barrels, boxes, crates, packages, and drums. The contents of the barrel and other packages allowed shall be personal effects, consisting mainly of foodstuff with limited items of clothing, toiletry, and toys.
I notice they say boxes I hope that means when I ship my stuff using aeropost or ezone or whatever I do have to pay customs as long as it below $1500 EC EH!!
The time is not enough. If you already had you barrel coming in then good for you. But for people like me who wouldnt mind organising a barrel now, it is not enough time, especially with COVID. Shopping is not the same in the States. This is nonsense. St. Kitts knew about their barrel free up since early november/late october. IT takes a barrel 2 weeks to ship. You sending me and and my family and friends to shop enough to fill a barrel in 2 weeks. People dont have money freed up like that anymore. PM and dem need to make these announcements in october or november like st kitts so people can plan adequately. Also that EC$150 on imports is useless. St. Kitts AGAIN does allow people EC$250. Keep pressing poor people.
This is something that has been done for the last few years though, so I shipped a box on Tuesday in anticipation that it would be the same this year. But generally a box or barrel gets to Dominica from the US in one week, so for those who have not yet shopped, you still have time to do so. If your box leaves the US by December 30th, you should be able to clear it by the 8th of January. I’m not ignoring the reality that not everyone has the financies on hand to do this with such such notice.
Thank you Madame Minister. They say half a loaf is better than no bread. Meanwhile in neighboring St Lucia, as part of the government’s response to the Covid 19 impact social stabilization program, the barrel concession started in June 2020 and will continue until January 2021. See website below:
https://stluciaconsulate.ca/annual-duty-free-barrel-concessions-commences-june-2020/
“The barrel concession will provide much needed relief to the poor, the vulnerable and the thousands of Saint Lucians who have lost their jobs or source of income.” The barrel concession program will commence on June 2, 2020, and will last for a period of eight (8) months to expire on January 31, 2021.” Jun 5, 2020
For more information just google St Lucia barrel concession. Thank you.
It’s true! Customs don’t even know about this yet!!
I hear Matt making a noise on this government generosity on his radio show this morning. Matt you are too wicked because we know this is to divert attention away from the big airport mess and criticism of Skerrit. Don’t think we don’t know what you are doing Matt. And anyway too little too late and nobody explains if you have to pay vat on your barrel. How can you buy and ship a barrel to arrive from America in eight weeks over the holiday season and is not only America but also Canada and U.K. Be honest Matt, you really don’t want to upset the big man do you. I tell you what, ask your friends and family to send money instead and no need to spend time at the port and arrange transport to take your few goodies home. We need that more and it is faster and cheaper.
Skerrit’s diversionary tactics are working superlatively well. Dominicans are now completely preoccupied with the international airport, the Skerrits exiting the $ 64 000 palatial fortress and the tax free barrels and boxes. Before these three announcements, it was electoral reforms, deportation of Haitians and other sensational headline grabbing pronouncements.
Ebola France, your comments has no spinal cord like a worm all crap together with your crazy so-called leader and his so-called calamity clowns 🤡 you lots will always be looking down the bottom of the barrel for the golden revet ……………………
Was this proposed tax free Christmas barrels an after thought? For the recipients to take full advantage of this ‘Christmas Gift’ from their government, this proposal should have been announced much earlier as this short window of time to buy the items, pack the barrels then post and ship them, especially at this busy Christmas Season, in COVID times, is much too late for maximum benefit.
This Skerrit led government has proven once again that they suffer from incurable incompetence.
It is never duty free I does pay my hard money every year.
You are so right because yesterday December 1st I cleared 2 barrels of groceries and I pay plenty money.
Apparently customs don’t even know about this yet!!
Please remember people that you pay all other charges the only charge you do not pay is import duty. PLEASE BARRELS ARE NOT FOR FREE. SO GO TO THE PORT WITH MONEY EXPECTED TO PAY SOMETHING.