Duty-free concessions on barrels for Christmas

As of today, December 1, 2020, the Government of Dominica has announced duty-free concessions for barrels for the Christmas Holiday.

In making the announcement, Minister of Governance, Public Service Reform, Citizen Empowerment, Social Justice, and Ecclesiastical Affairs Hon. Gretta Roberts advised that Cabinet has the approval of concessions of barrels imported until January 8, 2021.

The terms and conditions she stated are: A barrel shall mean non-commercial packages received in receptacles such as barrels, boxes, crates, packages, and drums. The contents of the barrel and other packages allowed shall be personal effects, consisting mainly of foodstuff with limited items of clothing, toiletry, and toys.

She also highlighted that “each household in Dominica shall be entitled to a maximum of two barrels. Boxes, crates, cartoons of the equivalent size of a regular barrel will also be eligible.”

The Minister disclosed the upper limit is EC$1500 of the value of items qualifying for these concessions and the item in the said barrels shall be for personal use only and not for commercial use.

As it relates to charges, the recipient shall be exempt from import duties and customs service charges, however persons the barrels will be required to pay a flat port charge of EC$10.00 per barrel to the Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority (DASPA).