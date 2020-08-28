Dwivayèz Riddim hits the airwaves

PRESS RELEASE - AGSelectPR - Friday, August 28th, 2020 at 12:47 PM
Two local producers, ProducerDlo (Dylan Lowe) and Savion Beats (Savion Augustine) have combined forces to create the Soca-inspired “Dwivayèz Riddim” featuring songs by Shelly, Trilla G, Zwady and Starsha.    With its groovy beat, melodic guitar riffs and synthesized sounds, this first official collaboration between the two, is off to a promising start.

Shelly (Sheldon Alfred) who recently returned home from the US where he is pursuing a degree in architecture pays homage to Dominica- his “Happy Place.” Many who live abroad and are away from the nature island due to COVID-19, can surely relate to the nostalgic feeling brought on by the song.

Trilla G (Gael Jno-Baptiste) conjures scenes from carnivals and fetes past, with his song “Déliway” which means free up yourself. “Right now I want to déliway,” he chants.

“Down Dere” is a song for the ladies, and on it Zwady (Aswad Polydore) not only admires their dancing skills, but instructs them on how to move “de ting down, de ting down dere.”  He is joined by Fireman Lee on the catchy track.

The lone female on the riddim, Starsha (Marsha Laurent) shows she can hold her own with her contribution “System Failure,” a song written by local journalist Jair Pendenque. Fellas watch out!

The Dwivayèz Riddim, follows on the heels of Dlo’s “Better Days Riddim” project which saw releases from 7 artists including Dominican’s KaliHi and Colton T. Up next is the “Royalty Riddim” which will feature the top five submissions from artist around the globe who took part in a virtual competition to pen songs to the melodic reggae beat.  Dlo, through his GloSho Multimedia company, also directs and edits audiovisual projects.

 

Savion a two-time RIAA Gold Certified producer is currently working on projects for international acts Sean Kingston, YNW Melly and more.  His work with local artists continues and he promises some “bangers” to be released soon.

The Dwivayèz Riddim and associated songs are available on all major streaming platforms. Please support these local artists buy purchasing and requesting the songs on your local radio stations.

STREAMING LINK

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/producerdloandsavionbeats/dwivayz-riddimm

 

DOWNLOAD LINKS

Download link for Songs: http://www.mediafire.com/folder/fmzorv8jqa3wvv
Download link for instrumental: http://www.mediafire.com/file/b6od76vj8vyc5tm/file
Download link for Promo Video: http://www.mediafire.com/file/h1hmb0puvhl9ttt/file

YOUTUBE PLAYLIST WITH AUDIO FOR EACH SONG
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXHUz9qxKXqa4jMuA7NsFYeVIMTiG2HRF

PRODUCERDLO FB- www.facebook.com/prod.dlo

SAVION BEATS FB- www.facebook.com/1savionaugustine

SHELLY FB- www.facebook.com/officialshellyshelly

ZWADY FB- www.facebook.com/zwadymusic

TRILLA G FB- www.facebook.com/Gael.CJB

STARSHA FB- www.facebook.com/fastrisingstarsha

