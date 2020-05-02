Earthquake hits Puerto Rico

An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude has hit Puerto Rico in the early morning on Saturday and has damaged buildings in the City of Ponce according to CNN.
The mayor of Ponce Maria “Mayita” Melendez has indicated that damage was done to several buildings and that damage assessment continues as city officials continue to check on their citizens.
