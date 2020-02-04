Edison James alleged incitement matter adjourned sine die; no evidence before the court

Magistrate Asquith Riviere has adjourned a matter involving former Prime Minister Edison James “sine die” (without a date for resumption) and rejected a request from the prosecution to join the matter together with Opposition Leader Lennox Linton in an alleged incitement case brought by the State.
The court had ruled it had no evidence before it against James.
James who was out of state when the matter against Linton started was served to appear in court late last year on his return to the island. The prosecution which is headed by Trinidad & Tobago’s lawyer Israel Khan SC then made an application to have James joined with Linton but Gildon Richards lawyer for Linton and James opposed the application.
After receiving submissions from the prosecution and defense, the magistrate ruled that since Dominica does not have legislation for “joiner” he must in the circumstances reject the request from the prosecution.
However, he stated that the prosecution does have other options if they so wishes to proceed with the matter.
As a result, prosecuting lawyer Israel Khan SC asked that since the court had ruled that it had no evidence before it against Edison James his matter should be adjourned “sine die”.
A request which was granted by the court. Linton was absent and excused for the hearing but will return to court on Thursday February 6th 2020 at 1pm. The court had also fixed Monday February 10th at 10am, Tuesday February 11 at 1pm, Thursday February 13th 1pm and Friday February 14th at 9am to continue the matter against Linton. He is however excused on February 10th because of Parliament and days that Parliament is in session.
Asked if he was surprised at the decision of the Magistrate Gildon Richards lawyer for the defense Gildon Richards said, “I came to court with an open mind because both sides presented strong submissions as the Learned Magistrate rightly pointed and it was left to him to apply the law as it results to Dominica… which he rightly did.”
“In the meantime, from what I know and from what I have seen, I hope prudence operates in the minds of the prosecution in relation to Mr. James and also Linton in this matter,” Richards stated.
7 Comments
Well based on the Al Jazeera report, they have a whole lot of evidence about:
1 who delivered the Diplomatic passport to Diezani Madueke
2.Date it was given to her
3. Who Diezani Madueke bought the house in Manhattan NY for
4. Who occupied the building after the deal was finalized
5. The US has all the evidence and is just a matter of time before they start to pick up some Dominicans. By the way can anyone tell me when was the last time PM visited the US? If so, can you confirm government offices in the US he visited?
The good thing is, the FBI does not fake information like those police of Skerrit faked the arrest of UWP candidates.
My boy, fake FBI agent don’t do the victory dance yet, the best is yet to come with your humanitarian package. I hope you and your brother are cell mates. Remember you spew that garbage already that the PM could not visit USA, get a life lazy parasite. Your life is like a revolving door always active! Find a job or be an entrepreneur and let people enjoy their carnival. I living my life.
All these incitement cases get thrown out. This shows the level of our police system. It is like catching a thief 10 times and he/she escape for same poor police work. Is either our police really bad at their job or corrupt and bring false charges to sway public perception.
Where is the evidence???????
Talk about a witch Hunt!
Dat high price lawyer making a good money…..no evidence
This is worse than de Democrats against Trump
Dem fellas have no evidence against Mr James
Why even take this course? I am no lawyer and do not consider myself to have any legal training, however, I think the average man on the street knows that when there is no evidence against an accused in a legal matter, the matter is dismissed. What are you all going to do between now and the date not yet agreed upon, cook up evidence against mr James?
Please remove this matter hanging over the man’s head and move on.
You have no evidence against the man, why is this matter even in court?
Harassment and political persecution at great expense to the State’s treasury.
Vindictiveness is Neverland virtue.