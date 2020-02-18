Education officials across region respond to social media’s ‘skull breaker challenge’

Ministry of Education officials in the region have been speaking out against the latest social media challenge dubbed “jump and trip” or the “skull breaker challenge”.

Several videos are circulating on the internet showing people jumping and violently falling to the ground after being tripped by others.

In fact, the Challenge is becoming popular among students across the region, with several of them engaging in it.

The Ministry of Education in Dominica has not yet issued any statements condemning the challenge, nor has there been any reported cases of students in Dominica taking on the challenge.

But so far, the governments of Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Antigua and Barbuda have condemned the challenge, asking students not to participate in such a prank.

Some of the schools in these Caribbean islands have also threatened to suspend and even expel students who participate in the challenge.

While there have been rumours that there have already been deaths resulting from these pranks online Anthony Garcia minister for education of Trinidad in responding to a Newsday TT inquiry into the matter stated” “We have to be careful of this speculation. People are saying numerous things that are false.”

Possible injuries from the prank include a concussion, skull frac­ture, a haematoma, a sub­arach­noid haem­or­rhage, or even a dif­fuse ax­on­al in­jury that can lead to per­ma­nent brain dam­age or even death.