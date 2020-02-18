Education officials across region respond to social media’s ‘skull breaker challenge’

Ministry of Education officials in the region have been speaking out against the latest social media challenge dubbed “jump and trip” or the “skull breaker challenge”.
Several videos are circulating on the internet showing people jumping and violently falling to the ground after being tripped by others.
In fact, the Challenge is becoming popular among students across the region, with several of them engaging in it.
The Ministry of Education in Dominica has not yet issued any statements condemning the challenge, nor has there been any reported cases of students in Dominica taking on the challenge.
But so far, the governments of Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Antigua and Barbuda have condemned the challenge, asking students not to participate in such a prank.
Some of the schools in these Caribbean islands have also threatened to suspend and even expel students who participate in the challenge.
While there have been rumours that there have already been deaths resulting from these pranks online Anthony Garcia minister for education of Trinidad in responding to a Newsday TT inquiry into the matter stated” “We have to be careful of this speculation. People are saying numerous things that are false.”
Possible injuries from the prank include a concussion, skull fracture, a haematoma, a subarachnoid haemorrhage, or even a diffuse axonal injury that can lead to permanent brain damage or even death.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
The Ministry of Education in Dominica has not yet issued any statements condemning the challenge
Wait still, all Ministry of Education doing is running the ministry like a Red Clinic. You have to be from wherever to get help, or your father have to be “SoanSo” to call so you can get the scholarship. So many people I know that deserve the help and not getting, and people whose parents can afford getting assistance 2-3 times and every other month you seeing them in Dominica on holiday(I myself have to wonder how cheap is a flight) , but they so needed the assistance to go and study.
But hey…5 more years.
Thank you DNO for the timely coverage.