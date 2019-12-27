Emanuella and Friends comedy show postponed to April 11th 2020

Eventz Décor, organizers of the much-anticipated Emanuella and Friends comedy show, regrets to announce that the show has been postponed to Saturday April 11th, 2020 and sincerely apologizes to sponsors, media and fans who were looking forward to the event.

The show was part of the Laugh out Loud tour, which would see performances by the Mark Angel Comedy ensemble in several Caribbean counties including Dominica. Due to changes in the travel arrangements for the cast, several early dates were postponed or cancelled altogether, however, organizer of both the Antigua and Dominica legs of the show, Bryan De Silvia, was determined to deliver a great show to patrons, and so the both shows were rescheduled, at significant cost.

Antigua’s show was held on Monday the 9th of December and the Dominica show originally scheduled for Friday December 13th was rescheduled to Saturday the 28th.

Various issues with the logistics of getting the cast to Dominica, has led to this decision to postpone.

Mr. De Silvia and his co-organizers Ayodele Andrew and Ayeola George wish to apologize profusely for the inconvenience to all, especially as it relates to the delay in notifying the public. This was due in part to the selection of an alternate date in 2020 which worked with the cast’s schedule.

Tickets already purchased can be redeemed at the 2020 showing.

Please email emanuelladominica with any inquires or keep up to date via Facebook.com/emanuelladominica.