Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram go offline for millions around the world

Dominica News Online - Monday, October 4th, 2021 at 3:21 PM
Beginning from approximately 11:45am EST Facebook and the its social media network including Whatsapp, Instagram and Occulus VR went offline around the world for millions. Indications are not clear at this time as to the cause of the network failure and its full extent.

According to a Yahoo news article online tracking tools indicate that the issue may be caused by a problem with its Domain Name System (DNS), or the server that helps create a website’s IP address.

Facebook has acknowledged the problem and issued a response via twitter:

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook communications executive Andy Stone tweeted.

 

1 Comment

  1. Watching
    October 4, 2021

    So dno where is the news of the terrible accident in batalie mero to coñihaut had no light becuz of that

    ADMIN: We are working on a story.

