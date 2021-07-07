Family mourns the passing of Patrick R John

Though the family of the late Patrick Roland John are grieving over his passing, they say they are comforted in the thought that his life was well lived in service, nation building, pride and excellence.
News broke yesterday that John, Dominica’s first Prime Minister died at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) at the age of 84 following years of ailment.
John, who was born in the heart of Roseau, became the first Prime Minister of Dominica on November 3, 1978 when the country was granted independence from the United Kingdom.
A man of many hats, he was the honorary commander of Dominica’s 80-strong defense force, leader of the Waterfront and Allied Workers’ Union, Dominica’s youngest mayor, before being elected to the legislature in 1970, calypso writer and footballer and President of the Football Association (DFA) among many other things.
According to John’s long standing wife Desiree John, her husband was a “good man” and who served his country well despite the many adversities.
“I expect Dominicans to remember him as the person who was there for the little man. A lot of people have said good things about him and that is what I want him to be remembered for, all the good he has done.”
Mrs John who is currently a patient at the DCFH nursing injuries of a broken ankle from the evening of July 4, described the moment when she learned of her husband’s passing.
“My daughter came into my ward in a state so I just knew he had died. Earlier that morning I went to see him because he was on the Irmary ward and I was downstairs on the Dawbiney but I sensed it from that time.”
Mrs John stated, following her admission to the hospital, her husband’s health had taken a turn for the worse as he had stopped eating and the following evening –July 5– he too was admitted at the DCFH.
“Apparently he knew I had left so seeing that I am the one who took care of him, I think he must have taken that rather hard.”
Though saddened she stated, “death is a debt that we all owe so I just have to continue being strong. I did my best and I have no regrets. He is in a good place and all his sufferings are over.”
John’s son, Nyerere John also believes that his mothers absence affected his father’s health.
“She was his caretaker so I believe when he got the news, it must have triggered something in him and just broke him down,” he stated.
Nyerere who shared a very close relationship with his father said whilst he is heart broken by John’s passing, he is comforted and confident in knowing that he achieved his earthly purpose.
“It’s heartbreaking. I mean, anyone who loses a family member, will be broken but I believe at that point, he has done what he came on this planet to do, especially for the country, and the people and I just believe that his work is over. Time to fly.”
Nyerere stated, he is constantly reminded of his father’s contribution daily by citizens who he has impacted.
“Everyday when I’m on the streets, I usually meet a lot of people especially the elders, they always give me stories about if it wasn’t for my dad, they wouldn’t have a home, if it wasn’t for my dad, they wouldn’t have a family or they wouldn’t have been able to send their kids to school, etc, so that for me is proof of the good that he did.”
John’s eldest son, Renick John, expressed that he was not surprised when he learned of his father’s passing.
“When I got to the hospital yesterday I saw him in an unresponsive state so I realized at that moment that things were serious. I knew then that he would not have made it because he was not responding.”
He said he will best remember his father for his mentorship and described him as a “jovial guy” and a “very special person.”
Simone Joseph who has been assigned as the spokesperson for the family said, preparations are being made for the public to view the body of the former Prime Minister and thanked all for their support during this time.
My Deepest Sympathy to the family of Mr Patrick Roland John on his passing: our first Prime Minister and one of my first iteachers at the St. Mary’s Academy. He will be remembered not only for giving Dominica its Political Independence and its National Bank, but also for many other outstanding contributions to the political, social and economic development of Dominica.
May God bring comfort and solace to his wife, Desiree, and their family. And May He Rest In Peace.
Vans LeBlanc
Honourable Patrick Roland John. AKA PJ. Father of Independent Dominica. No one can’t take from you. May you rest in peace.
Job 16:22
For when a few years have come
I shall go the way from which I shall not return.
Peace and Blessing to his Family ad to Dominica
The evil that men do lives after them,
The good is often laid to rest with the bones
This won’t be the fate for PJ. Rest in eternal peace, good and fateful servant of Dominca.
Deepest sympathy to the entire family.
The Honorable Kernel Patrick Roland John will always be remembered.
RIP mr patrick roland john you served your country and you was a very good pm for a long time who cared deeply about your cutizens and the lord has seen it fit to call you home condenciez to theenture family and dominicans by large
DNO, can you explain why my comment has not been posted?
ADMIN: The comment was an ad hominem attack and was completely off topic which is enough to have your comment deleted, refer to our comment policy for guidance.
Additionally, you did not respond to the poster’s actual comment but to criticisms you claim they made on another platform.
Playing smart is not being clever!
Off topic? A person paying tribute to one passed, is off topic?
Do you clearly understand the meaning of CRITI CISM?
So many comments I’ve read on your site where persons criticize Skerrit , yet no action was/is taken, YOU have the guts to talk of criticism.
ADMIN: Kid, you may not like it but people are free to express their criticisms on our site (that includes criticisms of Skerrit or Linton) the issue is your comment violated our comment policy. Specifically the following:
“We WILL delete comments that:
… are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks…are …. off-topic.”
Extremely insensitive decision and very poor journalism by Dominica News online to show these pics. Please show some respect to the deceased.
ADMIN: Permission was respectfully sought for the pictures and the family that were present granted their approval for them to be used. However, we have considered the complaints of some individuals and have decided to take down the offending images.
Tt was really lacking of empathy when I was the pics, only in Dominica.
sorry, when I saw the pics.