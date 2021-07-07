Family mourns the passing of Patrick R John

Though the family of the late Patrick Roland John are grieving over his passing, they say they are comforted in the thought that his life was well lived in service, nation building, pride and excellence.

News broke yesterday that John, Dominica’s first Prime Minister died at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) at the age of 84 following years of ailment.

John, who was born in the heart of Roseau, became the first Prime Minister of Dominica on November 3, 1978 when the country was granted independence from the United Kingdom.

A man of many hats, he was the honorary commander of Dominica’s 80-strong defense force, leader of the Waterfront and Allied Workers’ Union, Dominica’s youngest mayor, before being elected to the legislature in 1970, calypso writer and footballer and President of the Football Association (DFA) among many other things.

According to John’s long standing wife Desiree John, her husband was a “good man” and who served his country well despite the many adversities.

“I expect Dominicans to remember him as the person who was there for the little man. A lot of people have said good things about him and that is what I want him to be remembered for, all the good he has done.”

Mrs John who is currently a patient at the DCFH nursing injuries of a broken ankle from the evening of July 4, described the moment when she learned of her husband’s passing.

“My daughter came into my ward in a state so I just knew he had died. Earlier that morning I went to see him because he was on the Irmary ward and I was downstairs on the Dawbiney but I sensed it from that time.”

Mrs John stated, following her admission to the hospital, her husband’s health had taken a turn for the worse as he had stopped eating and the following evening –July 5– he too was admitted at the DCFH.

“Apparently he knew I had left so seeing that I am the one who took care of him, I think he must have taken that rather hard.”

Though saddened she stated, “death is a debt that we all owe so I just have to continue being strong. I did my best and I have no regrets. He is in a good place and all his sufferings are over.”

John’s son, Nyerere John also believes that his mothers absence affected his father’s health.

“She was his caretaker so I believe when he got the news, it must have triggered something in him and just broke him down,” he stated.

Nyerere who shared a very close relationship with his father said whilst he is heart broken by John’s passing, he is comforted and confident in knowing that he achieved his earthly purpose.

“It’s heartbreaking. I mean, anyone who loses a family member, will be broken but I believe at that point, he has done what he came on this planet to do, especially for the country, and the people and I just believe that his work is over. Time to fly.”

Nyerere stated, he is constantly reminded of his father’s contribution daily by citizens who he has impacted.

“Everyday when I’m on the streets, I usually meet a lot of people especially the elders, they always give me stories about if it wasn’t for my dad, they wouldn’t have a home, if it wasn’t for my dad, they wouldn’t have a family or they wouldn’t have been able to send their kids to school, etc, so that for me is proof of the good that he did.”

John’s eldest son, Renick John, expressed that he was not surprised when he learned of his father’s passing.

“When I got to the hospital yesterday I saw him in an unresponsive state so I realized at that moment that things were serious. I knew then that he would not have made it because he was not responding.”

He said he will best remember his father for his mentorship and described him as a “jovial guy” and a “very special person.”

Simone Joseph who has been assigned as the spokesperson for the family said, preparations are being made for the public to view the body of the former Prime Minister and thanked all for their support during this time.