Family of Kerwin “Slobby” Prosper sues police and the state for wrongful death

Just days after a High court Judge dismissed an application for Judicial Review filed by three police officers under investigation for the death of Kerwin “Slobby” Prosper, his family has since filed a lawsuit in the High court seeking claims for his death.

Brothers of the deceased, Sadiki Devin Joseph and Keyon Cuthbert George through their attorney Joshua Francis from Joshua Francis Chambers filed the civil suit on July 14, 2021, against Superintendent of Police Mathew Cuffy, Corporal Bartholomew Nichols and Constable Daniel Ormond and the Attorney General who is the Chief Legal Advisor of the Commonwealth of Dominica and is sued as representing the State pursuant to the State Proceedings Act Chapter 7:80 thus making him vicariously liable for the actions of the members of the Dominica Police Force while they are in the execution of their duties.

In the statement of claim, the brother alleged that on Saturday February 13, 2021, Prosper was arrested on suspicion of burglary at River Estate by members of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF).

They claim that the investigation was headed by Cuffy who was attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the CDPF.

The Claimants assert that the deceased appeared “healthy, strong and vitalized” prior to his arrest however they claim that he was transported to the Grand Bay Police station where he was severely beaten by police officers in breach of his enshrined constitutional rights.

The brothers further stated that Prosper was then taken to the holding cells at the Roseau Police station and whilst in custody on the morning of Monday February 15, 2021, he complained of chest pains and was transported to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) where he was examined and given a Rib X-Ray.

According to the claim that was filed, the Claimant insists that the deceased was severely beaten by the officer who they allege used “excessive force” and he was “brutalized” without just cause and justification.

“As a result of the beatings, the deceased suffered from severe chest pains, the deceased coughed blood, sneezed blood and urinated blood resulting from the unlawful and unjust beatings by the Police Defendants. The unlawful and unjustifiable beating action of the Police Defendants caused the untimely and wrongful death of the deceased,” the claim states.

Following his release from the hospital the brothers claim, Prosper was brought to several locations to retrieve goods which he allegedly stole and appeared “weak and feeble resulting from excessive beating from the Police Defendants.”

“The deceased was taken back into the Police Headquarter when he became unresponsive and he was then transported lying on a stretcher accompanied by a police officer back to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital via the ambulance. The deceased was pronounced dead by a medical doctor at 11:40 pm.”

The Claimants maintain that they were only informed by Police Officers of the passing of their brother on Tuesday February 16, 2021, at about 3:00 p.m.

They claim that upon viewing the deceased corpse, certain observations were made which caused them to conclude that their brother was severely and brutally beaten and died whilst in the custody of the CDPF.

The Claimant declared that Prosper “suffered his fate resulting from the willful intent, gross negligence and/or recklessness of the police Defendants causing the wrongful death of the deceased.”

The brothers further states that they were informed that an autopsy was done on the body of their brother and have since requested a copy of the said autopsy report from the Commissioner of Police to no avail.

The claim further stated that at the time of Prospers arrest, he was in possession of EC$6000.00 which was seized by the police defendants and have not been returned to the Claimants despite their request.

Joseph and George said they have suffered severe psychiatric trauma which has resulted in post-traumatic stress as a result of their brothers “wrongful” death, thus they are entitled to exemplary and aggravated damages.

They are seeking general damages for the fatality and pain and suffering, special damages for funeral expenses and loss of monies allegedly seized by the police, cost, damage for detinue, interest and further or other relief as the court deems fit.

At the time of the death of Prosper he was 36 years old and resided in Kingshill. He was employed as a market vendor and was a Mason by trade.