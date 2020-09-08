UPDATE: Fatal shooting in Scotts Head

The village of Scotts Head is in shock today following the fatal shooting of one of the community’s young men.

Police say they are investigating the incident which occurred at about 8:00 pm on Monday, 7th September 2020 at Scott’s Head.

A police report has identified the victim as 22 years old Dillon Alexander from that community.

According Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Simon Edwards, Alexander was sitting amongst friends at Marginy in Scott’s Head when a lone masked individual walked up to him and shot him multiple times in his torso. Alexander fell to the ground.

The police report states that Alexander was officially pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Doctor. His body was then transported to the Gentle Rest Funeral Home where it awaits post mortem examination.

Police investigations continue.

Meantime, Parliamentary Representative of the Soufriere Constituency, Denise Charles said in a statement that too many young men are losing their lives through gun violence.

“My fellow constituents, a horrendous crime has occurred in our peaceful community, but we shall get through it,” she said. “We are losing too many young men by gun violence; we have to continue to pray for grace and mercy for our men, hurting families and our communities.”

She called on the people of Scottshead to hold strong, “the enemy will not have his way on our soil.”

“Let us continue to support each other,” she stated. “We shall remain a peaceful, friendly and hardworking community.”

Charles added, “May God continue to watch over us and comfort our families who have been devastated by gun violence.”