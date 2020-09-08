UPDATE: Fatal shooting in Scotts Head

The village of Scotts Head is in shock today following the fatal shooting of one of the community’s young men.
Police say they are investigating the incident which occurred at about 8:00 pm on Monday, 7th September 2020 at Scott’s Head.
A police report has identified the victim as 22 years old Dillon Alexander from that community.
According Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Simon Edwards, Alexander was sitting amongst friends at Marginy in Scott’s Head when a lone masked individual walked up to him and shot him multiple times in his torso. Alexander fell to the ground.
The police report states that Alexander was officially pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Doctor. His body was then transported to the Gentle Rest Funeral Home where it awaits post mortem examination.
Police investigations continue.
Meantime, Parliamentary Representative of the Soufriere Constituency, Denise Charles said in a statement that too many young men are losing their lives through gun violence.
“My fellow constituents, a horrendous crime has occurred in our peaceful community, but we shall get through it,” she said. “We are losing too many young men by gun violence; we have to continue to pray for grace and mercy for our men, hurting families and our communities.”
She called on the people of Scottshead to hold strong, “the enemy will not have his way on our soil.”
“Let us continue to support each other,” she stated. “We shall remain a peaceful, friendly and hardworking community.”
Charles added, “May God continue to watch over us and comfort our families who have been devastated by gun violence.”
43 Comments
“Read the stupidity of from him: “if the police in Dominica are not capable of solving such simple crimes the puppet prime minister of the Chines government should solicit help from the FBI, or British Scotland Yard to investigate and apprehend such criminals””And yet he says the PR’s word is “fart” Which is her advice to the people to hold strong”
Elizabeth, I am sorry to say; nonetheless because I know that you are a little but off in your head, I am going to try and ignore you from here on.
I have read your quote try to find stupidity in what I wrote, without success.
The true fart in there is what you wrote!
” And yet he says the PR’s word is “fart” Which is her advice to the people to hold strong”
So, tell me what is this woman advising the people to hold strong unto!
This has every crap to do with a religious ideology” hold on to God unchanging hands; not scriptural.
@Joseph John, the quote is her saying not mine. How can a shirt which has gotten stained with fig still “remain” an unstained or brand new one. The horse has already bolted from the stable.
Kalinago Justice is LYING when he said,the PM said no law no constitution can prevent him from doing WHAT HE WANT.DNO continue post those LIES.That is what is causing CRIMES and VIOLENCE in this country.Lies,lies and more lies.
ADMIN: Audio clip of PM Skerrit’s actual words: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Roosevelt-Skerrit-says-No-law-and-Constitution-will-stop-him.mp3
When anything happens, Skerrit do that. It is reasonable to point our fingers at the top man because the buck stops with him. He is in charge. So we can blame him, we can scapegoat him, but we can’t fool ourselves.
Have we forgotten of the aggressive misbehavior introduced in our politics beginning with the “French passports.”
Disrespect for authority. Disrespect for the police. Cursing a bishop and a cardinal and setting the streets on fire. Demonstrations upon demonstrations. People on radio shouting “take them out.” “Change by any means necessary”
This has provided an environment of anger and destruction full of negative reactions, full of violence. People pretending that they are fighting for social justice, but are really advocates of violence and hatred. Hatred is an evil spirit seeking those it can destroy. It is double destructive. It destroys both victims and perpetrators. Both lives and moral value are destroyed. Then people distance themselves from God.
Joe, you mixing apples with pears in a very wicked way and I not falling for that. Thing is this, Skerrit has been in power for at least 16 years and all these bad things happen on his watch. You didn’t even mention his association with international crooks and gangsters such as Ng Lap Seng, Francesco Corallo, Alison Madueke just to name a few, all who had warrants issued against them by police, some even by Interpol. Roosevelt Skerrit is the leader of our country for God’s sake. I don’t have to judge him but history certainly will.
@Joseph John: Ever since I was a child, growing up in Dominica, I have always heard of the works of “disrespect for the police” by the people of Dominica; that was long before 1974 when I left as a young adult.
So nothing has changed since then–Dominicans still hate the police, because they work for the State, which they ignorantly think of as the “Government”–not the whole Nation.
There was a man from Giraudel, who used to sing for the 3rd November Celebrations, one year he sang a song with lyrics such as this one:
“Gadaye, police yoe ka tewae”. That is our broken French dialect (patios) but it means in English “Look at police they are killing”, The whole song was based on the ways of Dominica, which was bad, in that man’s opinion. He won the price for the song. He is dead now, but nothing has changed
A lot Dominicans have no “respect” for the authorities, and yet they quote the Bible which speaks against their dispecable mentality
To: Admin,
I am confident that I have not violated the policies/agreements put forth by DNO, however my posts are not accepted. I want to continue contributing to DNO.
ADMIN: Thank you for letting us know, we want you to continue contributing to DNO as well.
We have not been holding back your comments. Please check again and if you still don’t see your post let us know. You can also email us at [email protected] for additional assistance.
There are more questions than Answers, therfore allow the investigation to Proceed. Suffice it to say, what ever mitigating factors, might be Responsible for such wanton occurrences in o ur country, is of grave concern to all Law abiding Citizen. We all have a part to play, with our collective efforts white a view to tackle the Apparent lawlessness taking Place in our small Country. I humble submit, that some initiatives should be implemented forthwith, namely convening a task force, involving, citizens and those entrusted to enforce the laws of our country, implement, an island wide Illegal, Gun buy back, the often talked about, but seemingly none effected. Public police, community policing should be Re, visited, and executed in earnest, to involve, community base, take our country back, from lawlessness patrol/ groups, institute warden, base Districts island wide, to conduct, meetings/ consultations island wide, wher persons can openly voice their concerns, / opinions/ Recomme
Drivel that. How can you have mitigating factors for wanton occurrences. Be clearer in your language bro. F
It is all well and good for the parliamentary representative to invoke God’s intervention. It is appropriate condemn the violence, but to execute a plan to stop the violence is what is required of the representative and by extension the ruling government.
This is what to expect from the curse of no law, no constitution!!!
She said that we shall “remain” a friendly, peaceful and hard working community. If she had said we will return to bring a friendly and peaceful community, then that would make sense. The parliamentary representative thinks we are fools. What is peaceful and friendly about a horrendous act like that, witnessed by the community residents, that she said she wants to remain like that. Typical of the Skerritt regime to try and give us a six for a 9. That act was not one of a peaceful and friendly type that she should want it to remain the norm, or maybe she knows something the rest of us don’t know. It’s not only in that community that we have heard of such horrific and brazen acts in recent times. Sounds like this has becoming the new normal and the next level that was promised. Crime and criminality at a level that we couldn’t even dream about before. We don’t want to remain like that. Hell no
St Jean, who is trying to fool who. Your first sentence reads, “She said that we shall “remain” a friendly, peaceful and hard working community”.
Joe, you are not that smart after all. Sentence should read “…who is trying to fool whom”, if I remember my grammar lessons correctly.
What is the discription of the Perp. and Any comments by BLM
She called on the people of Scottshead to hold strong, “the enemy will not have his way on our soil.”
That is one of the most stupid comment by some so called representative.I am not a criminologists; nevertheless, there must be a reason why this masked assailant walked up to a crowed, or several people and shot one particular individual.
It would appear both the victim, and the assailant knew; knows each other; so rather than this woman talk fart as in the quote above, if the police in Dominica are not capable of solving such simple crimes the puppet prime minister of the Chines government should solicit help from the FBI; or British Scotland Yard to investigate and apprehend such criminals.
That is the resolve, not the fart this woman is talking. Telling people to hold strong is not a resolve while brasen criminals are murdering people at random with absolutely no fear.
The people sitting watching the murder should all jump on that SOB, and capture him.
Francisco, we all know very well that Black people have an appetite for causing bodily harm to one another. And they continue to do so by using Evil spirits, jealousy and hate. If we enter an American prison today and ask (black men) who are in prison for murder, it may well be for murdering a brother. Although not all convicted are true. Some countries in Africa are still in civil war killing each other. Haiti is suffering over its own fault of voodo hurting its own . And black people blame every other race for its problems. Even when we write we find other to blame instead of seeing who we are. So its not government all the time thats the problem. Country like America has more opportunities for everyone to to achieve something, but the blacks continue to blame white man. Lets take a good look at who we are before passing the balme.
@Lenpro, you are right on!
I live in Toronto, and there was some years ago when black young guys were killing each other like swatting against flies, it was unbelievable! Some of them even killed the police who tried to intervene
They are still some communities where all sorts of nationalities break out against their own national, it is to say that the police of Toronto have no control?.
Dominicans like Telemaque have the foolish notion that PM Skerrit is able to know when a young man is about to stab or shoot his/her comrade to death, or the police are like cameras with eyes all over the place.
Read the stupidity of from him: “if the police in Dominica are not capable of solving such simple crimes the puppet prime minister of the Chines government should solicit help from the FBI, or British Scotland Yard to investigate and apprehend such criminals”
And yet he says the PR’s word is “fart” Which is her advice to the people to hold strong
“Dominicans like Telemaque have the foolish notion that PM Skerrit is able to know when a young man is about to stab or shoot his/her comrade to death, or the police are like cameras with eyes all over the place. ”
Elizabeth, the ever green girl who cannot age; why you calling me name in you ting nuh?
Anyway since you brought me in you ting; I will tell you Roosevelt Skerrit, is as responsible for these young in; this case true young boys murdering each other.
Let me emphasis Elizabeth, there are young people men and women involved in the dangerous game of dealing drugs; and the reason they get involved into that illegal business is because there are no legal employment in the country.
The youths need money to live, build houses, and buy cars as the corrupted politicians has!
Roosevelt transformed Dominica’s economy into a passport economy, with appointed sales men and women, they become millionaires overnight, from what they thief from the proceeds:
I am sure you are very familiar with the term “want to be like them;” I want a house, a motor vehicle, as they have, I want to dress like him/her!
All well and good, but I don’t know where they get their money from to live that life style; but if only I had a job that might help; so, no job; illegal actives such as sell drugs might help.
I am not suggesting that the man who got murdered was involved in drugs; nonetheless, when you see a man sitting with that amount of gold around his neck one has to wonder; because gold is not cheap; it is not cheap in any place on the planet I know, perhaps in Dominica; I don’t know.
That reminds me of your nephew who got gun down with a pile of gold around his neck okay!
If Roosevelt had taken Dominica to the next level, transforming it into an industrial country, there would be less murder in the country!
I see you remain silent; you have not said a word about all the photographs I E-mail you of my life style!
I read on DNO where you talking about how I lie and poor, everything you saw that’s my earnest earn belongings, no thieving money purchase any of that; I doh have to look over my shoulders for fear of getting arrested for anything you saw in any of the pictures.
And that picture you saw me sleeping with one eye open in one of me residence in Los Angeles, Rendy took that last Saturday, do I look like the ole man you tell your friends I am?
Hahahahahahahahahahahah!
I don’t even know why I continue to fight with you; Elizabeth boy if you see I did not like you, you would be in big trouble eh.
Anyway, if you like what you see, you are still invited, if you don’t have any money to come, let me know I’ll fly you here, and back; after COVID-19.
If you are insinuating that there is only black on black crime, that is because you are more familiar as seen on Television; nevertheless; in America the focus is on black people because that’s what the white control media, “Television, Radio, and Newspapers” focus on.
But let me tell you there are more white people; men and women serving time in Jail in America than Black people.
In every group in America people perpetrate crime on their own kind.
However, they focus on black people for only they know why!
I’ll tell you something, I am afraid of black criminals the same as I am worried about white, Chines, Mexican, and any other ethnic group of criminals.
It is a myth that black people commit more crimes than anyone else.
When I lived in Europe, England, and Germany, I did not see black faces on Television going to jail for murdering anybody, even their mother, and entire family.
White people do that in America!
Dominica thing is a want to be like them…
What are you understanding from what she said man?the woman is addressing her constituents from a Christian faith based point of view,the devil really got some of you all going,lashing out with you all anger and deceitful petty minds,she’s right they got to stand firm,and because of a small community,they will find faith in the almighty God to bring justice to their community,you people from the north are so bitter toward the government just because you all are not in control,you all feel that marigot people are the most intelligent people in Dominica and should be running or ruining the flipping country,that’s the problem in Dominica,wise men come from the east not north
@Kawant woseau: That is what I am talking about. These people have no “spiritual discernment” so they don’t know the words or the command of God through His people because we always speak them “spiritually”m or do them by the hands of God.
I agree with you, that these people are grounded in the will of the devil, to do what he wants against the people of God–but they are just as stupid and weak as he is; they can have no victory against the Mightiness of the Divine God of Love
That is why there are so many of them on this comment board–they are like the kingdom which is divided against itself–they will always be defeated because Satan cannot win; they are laughable!
Elizabeth them want to criticize the woman for her choice of words,questioning her intelligence,that this dude Francisco does,this dude think he intelligent.
You need to change your fake name to waft rat, because that is what you name means in English!
I did not have the time to lime on any waft; “Jetty” in Roseau, or any place else; I was to busy going to school getting my education; which afforded me to make my living using my brain and academic skills until I retired young to this day.
Shut up, you block head!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Ask Elizabeth to teach you; cause as far as the young evergreen girl told me she was Dominica’s youngest teacher, started teaching school at age twelve oui!
At age twelve, (me mama) was still waking me out of bed to get me ready to go to school!
In any event you got it solid, as I have; and that is why I said she is talking fart!
When people are expressing views in a preaching form, and use terms as this “the enemy,” they are talking about the devil; (satan).
“She called on the people of Scottshead to hold strong, “the enemy will not have his way on our soil.”
This woman is shallow, because if she believe those pitiful words will prevent murder in the country, and chase the devil out of Dominica she’s delusional.
It is not only crime such murder the devil caused; the country immersed in poverty, and corruption; that is the work of the devil, hence the devil; satan, lucifer is in control of the nation, only that she’s part of it and fail to realize it!
The corrupted regime to which she belong is not of God; God allows these corrupted people to reign; if rule by corruption is what Dominicans want; he allows it!
Nonetheless, her words are total nonsense!
Francisco, I dont think you got the point. Here you go again justifying using other races for own black people problems when it come to mudering one another. May be if you read again you will understand.
Let’s face it Black people does not have a problem that any other ethnic group does not have!
Sometimes we can become brainwashed, not knowing that we are brainwashed and used this conditioning against ourselves you know.
If I keep telling you something about you that is not true; in the beginning you may overlook what I told you; nevertheless, if day after day I keep repeating the same lie to you about you; it is almost impossible for you not to have doubts about yourself.
And if you continue to hear the lie about you everyday, you might eventual believe all you hear!
You convince yourself that we are different to other ethnic groups, hence we are our worst enemy; but mind you know two people can’t be the same; our thinking, can never be the same, you can program a thousand robots to function the way, you can’t accomplish that with humans even under the strongest form of mine control!
1-create sustainable employment. Be it farming or tradecraft through the education system. More vocational education to increase skilled labor.
2- manufacturing sector needs to be built up. No citizenship for foreigners unless they’re investing in some type of factory on the island.
3- no tariffs on raw materials needed for the manufacturing of goods which will create employment and increase exports. Foreign exchange can help reduce crime since crime itself is a result of Income inequality in the society.
4- BUILD A NEW PRISON also privatize the prison and let the owners of the prison have free will to use the prisoners as labor. Re-introduce HARD LABOR concept of rehabilitation .
5- better funding for the police force and a willingness of the judiciary to enforce laws with no prejudice. Punish perpetrators of crimes with no impunity regardless of class or status.
Good luck my people these are just my thoughts. We need a safer homeland for all at home and abroad.
Well my boy, two barrels of guns That came into our port, discovered by the police and customs still unaccounted for. What you expect. Do I need to say more.
This must be the next level. We were promised the next level by Skerritt and what we are experiencing so far are crooks and criminals, holders of Dominica diplomatic passports, been sent to jail for corruption, we also see a one man government disregarding the norms of good governance and won’t follow the laws of the country on so many fronts, interference into all ministries by Skerritt as he is the spokesperson on all matters of government initiatives, secrecy and lack of proper accounting for money obtained through the CIP, harassment of the opposition, contracts given without following proper tender procedures, taking over the constitutional responsibilities of the head of state, treating and bribery to win elections, a disfunctional police force now being used as his personal militia, now summary executions mafia style in broad daylight. Allowing illegal entry into the country via the “backdoor” and joking about it, lying about everything. How much lower can it go?
Yack Jonathan! Please stop! Please I pray nothing happens to you or your family. I mean it. Jonathan why not just sympathize with the family instead of your head full of politics. Johnny behaves yourself. Is only a head full of politics you have? Before anything happens, you out of context talking about Government. Jonathan grow up intellectually. You must look within. You know how you sound – like a bitter old man who is even dissatisfied with himself. Time to stop being bitter and get better. Guy, I know you well and I feel so sorry for you with that kind of attitude. Wish I could meet you face to face. At your age, you need to find peace with yourself. Enough of that crap.
@The Truth Be Told, I need to ask you what are your intentions if you happen to meet me face to face? The truth knows no fear and I’m not the fearful kind. Why do you see a need to hide behind some fictitious name? Chicken!! You are of the mindset that when things go right, the politicians have to be praised, however, when things are not right you turn the eyes the other way and act like nothing happened. In this instance there isn’t only the victim to be sympathised with as you want to suggest. There are the community, the perpetrator(s), those who are charged to prevent this heinous act from occuring, those who by ommision or willfulness facilitated the sad outcome. You want to focus on me whilst around you Rome burns. Who does the buck stop with? Whose responsibility is it to ensure a peaceful society? Man stop your hypocritical diatribe and be concerned about the whole not just one part? Politics is international but seems it must be left for a few like you?
Is this Dr St Jean you are talking about.
When the youth have no positive outlets. Broken homes with no positive father figuers to help them grow properly from very small, when they lack worthwhile job opportunities, negative influences all around and no real sense of hope. This is what will happen. We do not fear jail, we welcome death. We disrespect life itself with no remorse. the nature of the human being in dominica today isnt natural. it is a different beast roaming the land.
Some of you are blaming young people, blaming drugs and blaming parents for the murders that are happening in Da today. But people while they all might have a part to play let’s not deny the power of bad examples, bad role models, bad seeds and bad ministers that setting the wrong examples for our young people. Though I am not suggesting that our president, prime minister or police sending people to kill or commit crime, can we say they are good examples to our young people? Are they law abiding citizens that lead by example? Do they have good reputation here and abroad? Do we have a government and police that are taking steps to stop crime and proceed of crime? We now have a situation where a police officer can sweep thousands of dollars by mistake and gets rewarded with a promotion. Just last week we saw an officer that was charged by the police for shooting a young man and somehow he was sworn in as chief. Sadly these are the examples we see these days. Monkey c monkey do
The home is the most important institution in the community. When the homes are dysfunctional the society becomes dysfunctional. The broken homes are not the only reason for the mayhem on the streets. There is a multiplicity of reasons for the bedlam and savagery among our young people. Poverty, gangs, hopelessness alcohol and, drugs, , parental neglect, physical and verbal abuse can also be attributed for the current decadence in Dominica.
It is easy to blame the young people for the chaos and butchery among themselves. Hardly anyone looks at the real cause(s) for this abhorrent and totally unacceptable behavior.
If a pipe in our home is dripping water, we can either choose to mop the water on the floor or fix the cause of the problem at the source of the leakage. The authorities should conduct meetings with various groups of young people to ascertain their most pressing problems, needs, goals and aspirations.
Don’t abandon or disengage them.
This is the 12th. homicide in Dominica in less than nine months. The UN reports national homicide rates on the basis of 1.0 per 100.000 of the population per year. With the current population of our island at around 60,000 this makes an annualised forward rate of 26.7 for the current year. This compares with the UK’s rate of 1.2 (2017)and the USA’s 5.0 for 2018. This does not help to promote our tourism but more than that, it are lives we are talking about which have been lost through criminal action. Does this make Dominica a dangerous country? I leave that to the reader to judge bearing in mind that according to Lofty our PM found it necessary to increase his personal security detail to 31 and I take it he knows more than members of the ordinary public.
Now a days all we hearing from Dominica is a shooting death or a stabbing death. More of our young men are being murdered than the amount of babies that are being born. I have always said the day PM Skerrit got fertilizer from Morocco was the day our banana industry died. As to how it happened? I don’t know. Similarly the day PM Skerrit introduced free money to Dominica was the same moment I realize increase in crime and murder here. That’s why I don’t want Skerrit money. Boy I prefer to stay hungry than to take bread from Skerrit. His money is not blessed and just as the Bible says the wages of sin is death; so to the Skerrit money brought in death to our people. The culture here is very corrupt and contaminated and that evil seed causing hurting our country
Right now I am even tired of saying accept my sympathy because too many murders in such a small country. Since we don’t have the facts as yet all I will do is share this passage with us: James3:16 For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work.
These days all Dominica has to offer is envy, strife, jealousy, evil works and lawlessness, thanks to the government of Skerrit. So I don’t expect anything different because it is “Righteousness” that exalts a nation and NOT the riches and corruption of Skerrit!!
but sin is a reproach to any people pro. 14:34
First, let me say condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, while my prayers also go up to the family of the one that did the killing. DNO gave no details of the shooting so I will wait until the facts are revealed. However what I can say at this time is, we got so use to murders in Dominica the last ten years that I am not even shocked anymore. Since Covid-19 I believe we have had more murders in Dominica than people that got employed by the government. Since the last election I believe we have heard of more murders than those employed.
Where dem man getting d guns from