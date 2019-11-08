FDIC to continue insurance coverage under Insurance company of the West Indies(ICWI)

First Domestic Insurance Company (FDIC) is pleased to announce that it has facilitated an arrangement with the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) to continue to provide insurance coverage to its Dominican clients.

ICWI officially begins operations in Dominica on November 11 2019, with offices on the ground floor of the FDIC building on King George V Street in Roseau (formerly occupied by Fast Cash), as well as a branch office in Portsmouth.

ICWI began operations in Jamaica over 50 years ago and now operates in several other Caribbean islands, namely, the Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, St Kitts & Nevis, St. Maarten, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks & Caicos Islands. Dominica will, therefore, be the 9th Caribbean island in which ICWI will operate. ICWI is recognized as one of the leading general insurance providers in the region.

Through the ICWI brand, policy holders will benefit from the strength of a multi-island reinsurance programme involving many of the world’s top rated reinsurers. Benefits are also expected to accrue to policyholders through enhanced, new and innovative product offerings.

Upon expiration of clients’ insurance policies, renewal will be done under the ICWI brand. FDIC advises that the choice to renew under the new ICWI brand is that of the policy holder. However, ICWI boasts reinsurance strength and operational experience across the region, and First Domestic clients are encouraged to stay with the safe, reliable service that ICWI offers.

First Domestic Insurance Company thanks the Dominican public for the opportunity to serve over the past twenty-six years and anticipates a successful transition to the new arrangement.