FEATURED PHOTO: Birds in ‘entanglement’?

Maybe this is more than entanglement perhaps its the real deal, you can judge for yourself. Notably, several species of owl actually do mate for life.
Whatever the case, “entanglement birds” doesn’t have the same ring as “love birds”.
It seems birds can be shy too. The following picks were taken after the couple were discovered together.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
DNO, are the owls shown in the photo Dominican?
ADMIN: The photo was taken at Rosalie. The full photo credit and location has been added to the main article along with a few additional pictures.
Them owls more loyal than most dominican men .
you are woman I assume. smh. talk bout DA women….. most have 2 men at least but in secrete. maybe men are just more open about their entanglement than women. women are very secretive about theirs.
ya DNO, allu brighten up my day wi, trust me.
with all that Drama that happening nowadays.
Serious feelings that there wee. At least for 1 of them. Too cute!
😂 😂 😂 one of them blushing ohh!