FEATURED PHOTO: Birds in ‘entanglement’?

Dominica News Online - Friday, July 31st, 2020 at 12:28 PM
Maybe this is more than entanglement perhaps its the real deal,  you can judge for yourself. Notably, several species of owl actually do mate for life.

Whatever the case, “entanglement birds” doesn’t have the same ring as “love birds”.

Photo credit father Elton Letang, photo taken at Rosalie, Diocesan Retreat Centre

 

It seems birds can be shy too. The following picks were taken after the couple were discovered together.

6 Comments

  1. Not A Herd Follower
    July 31, 2020

    DNO, are the owls shown in the photo Dominican?

    ADMIN: The photo was taken at Rosalie. The full photo credit and location has been added to the main article along with a few additional pictures.

  2. Tangled Weave
    July 31, 2020

    Them owls more loyal than most dominican men :lol: .

    • Mystik Jones
      August 1, 2020

      you are woman I assume. smh. talk bout DA women….. most have 2 men at least but in secrete. maybe men are just more open about their entanglement than women. women are very secretive about theirs.

  3. Real Ting
    July 31, 2020

    ya DNO, allu brighten up my day wi, trust me. :)
    with all that Drama that happening nowadays.

  4. Ahirik
    July 31, 2020

    Serious feelings that there wee. At least for 1 of them. Too cute!

  5. Kimi ❤️
    July 31, 2020

    😂 😂 😂 one of them blushing ohh!

