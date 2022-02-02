FEATURED PHOTO: Boiling Lake in non-vaporizing state

This photo of the boiling lake was taken today and shows the lake in a non-vaporizing state where the water level has dropped to very low levels. The public is advised that the area can still prove hazardous to visitors who do not take the necessary precautions despite the drop in water level.
While relatively rare the water level at the boiling lake has been known to drop to low levels from time to time.
DNO will follow up on this development.
