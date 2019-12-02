FEATURED PHOTO: Defiantly red

This photo shows steadfast Labour party supporters in the midst of a crowd of electoral reform protesters from the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) organized “Hungry Hyenas” protest action on Friday.
This photo shows steadfast Labour party supporters in the midst of a crowd of electoral reform protesters from the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) organized “Hungry Hyenas” protest action on Friday.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
I saw that too. Of course they are entitled to their opinion but nobody harassed them and that is democracy at work. I believe they are misguided, poor things but that is for them to find out.