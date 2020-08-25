FEATURED PHOTO: Just imagine…

Photo credit: Loftus Durand

 

Just imagine…ALL the people…

6 Comments

  1. Papa Bondieu Oye
    September 7, 2020

    But how comes the Workers lady fat and jolly… And the Labour lady meg and wary? What a contrast. Anyways Labour…ka twavay. :lol: :lol: :lol:

  2. tt
    August 28, 2020

    All you put this man on a pedestal and he is a god. Now look at the state of Dominica. Divisiveness and poverty. That’s the milk and honey they were singing bout in 2000

  3. Joe Linton
    August 26, 2020

    That’s how it is, ignore the empty barrels that call Q everyday spewing hate, their spewing is far from what happens on the ground.

    Ask Tyrone aka blessings if anybody ever approach him with political hatred? We do not have political hate crime against each other.

  4. wallace hussey
    August 26, 2020

    Age bring reason thats how people should live let life take it course. No need to stress and fight you just shorten your life when you do that one party must win yours or mine
    then we continue with our life.

  5. My name
    August 25, 2020

    So it should be

  6. Love is kind
    August 25, 2020

    A picture of love. Their love and friendship seem to transcend their respective political ideology. When did this burning hatred start among our people? When will it end?

