FEATURED PHOTO: Just imagine…

6 Comments
But how comes the Workers lady fat and jolly… And the Labour lady meg and wary? What a contrast. Anyways Labour…ka twavay.
All you put this man on a pedestal and he is a god. Now look at the state of Dominica. Divisiveness and poverty. That’s the milk and honey they were singing bout in 2000
That’s how it is, ignore the empty barrels that call Q everyday spewing hate, their spewing is far from what happens on the ground.
Ask Tyrone aka blessings if anybody ever approach him with political hatred? We do not have political hate crime against each other.
Age bring reason thats how people should live let life take it course. No need to stress and fight you just shorten your life when you do that one party must win yours or mine
then we continue with our life.
So it should be
A picture of love. Their love and friendship seem to transcend their respective political ideology. When did this burning hatred start among our people? When will it end?