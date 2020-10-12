Featured Photo: Saintly view

Dominica News Online - Monday, October 12th, 2020 at 8:17 AM
A view of the neighboring islands The Saints. View as seen from Morne Soleil in the Cottage community,

Photo credit Josiah Lamothe

 

 

3 Comments

  1. Davy Marie-Catherine
    October 12, 2020

    we see Les Saints and the island of Basse Terre on this picture and not Marie Galante
    :wink:

    ADMIN: Point taken. The article has been updated.

  2. MAGWA CA
    October 12, 2020

    i still waiting to see marie galante in that picture there yuh

    ADMIN: Point noted. The article has been updated.

  3. zandoli
    October 12, 2020

    Can one see Marie Galante from the Cottage area?

