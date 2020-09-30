FEATURED PHOTOS: Pristine Freshwater lake

The following photos were taken by the Nature Island Beauty team to showcase the natural allure of Dominica. The images showcase the Fresh Water lake located between Morne Micotrin and Morne Nicholls.
You can visit the Nature Island Facebook page via this link: https://www.facebook.com/Nature_island_beauty-106753524470521/
1 Comment
So, what is the point of showcasing a body of water, boarded with volcanic rocks, and green trees, and absolutely no buildings or any infrastructure in sight?
I must admit it is a beautiful sight, that could be developed into a place to entertain visiting tourists.
But as everything else it will boil down to Nature island talk; talk nevertheless, don’t generate money as in “revenue.”