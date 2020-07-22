A Moment of Reflection: Psalm 100:5, Psalm 23:6

“For the LORD is good; His loving kindness is everlasting And His faithfulness to all generations.” – Psalm 100:5

“Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever – Psalm 23:6″.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>