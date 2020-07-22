A Moment of Reflection: Psalm 100:5, Psalm 23:6

“For the LORD is good; His loving kindness is everlasting And His faithfulness to all generations.” – Psalm 100:5
“Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever – Psalm 23:6″.
4 Comments
Thank you DNO, for this presentation. Our people need that kind of inspiration, so to get them focussed on the works of God in their Life. It is the perfect for enlightenment for our mind
We are being fed with too much negativity which only produces darkness, blindness, and futility, which we cannot overcome; for it is the food of the enemy who doesn’t want to see us alive in the LOVE of God–the Light in His Christ, JESUS.
But he is a failure, so come what may, we believe that in God Almighty there is no defeat; and so, we must constantly be reminded to pray for His Will in our Life and for His Glory!
You said nothing. Just regurgitating brainwash failed Christian stuff with absolutely nothing of relevance to contribute.
91 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.
You can omly abide under the shadow of the Almighty, by dwelling in the secret place of the Most High. Where is your secert pleace?
In this time of trial with the Covid-19 virus and the hurricane season we need to pray and reflect on Psalm 91 along with 23.
We may try to say it every day.
My testimony is that prayer works and these Psalms and the Our Father have worked for my family. Amen.
DNO thanks. We need this type of inspirations every day. This is a thing of God. “Give to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and to God the things that are God,” said Jesus.