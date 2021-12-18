CHECK THIS OUT: Dominican generosity

This family wouldn’t let this good Samaritan ,Arlington, from Dominica, get away without being recognized for his spontaneous charity.
During this Christmas season it is always important to remember the values that make the holiday so special. Way to go Arlington for showing us what it means to be Dominican.
Full clip below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70t0GsmlrY0
