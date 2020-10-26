COMMENTARY: Chaos or community? The choice is ours

Last year I read the last book written by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community? In Chapter 2 of that book Dr. King stated: Power, properly understood, is the ability to achieve purpose. It is the strength required to bring about social, political or economic changes. In this sense power is not only desirable but necessary in order to implement the demands of love and justice. One of the greatest problems of history is that the concepts of love and power are usually contrasted as polar opposites.
What is needed is a realization that power without love is reckless and abusive and that love without power is sentimental and anemic. Power at its best is love implementing the demands of justice. Justice at its best is love correcting everything that stands against love. There is nothing essentially wrong with power. The problem is that power is unequally distributed.
Reading Dr. King’s words from 1968 in many ways, it seems like the book was written in December 2019 or summer of 2020 for Dominica and Dominicans. Yes Dominica has weathered many storms – and many existential threats from natural disasters like the monster hurricane Maria, Covid 19 to divisive and powerful politicians and their henchmen and women. But in spite of all these things that are thrown at our island home- Dominica stands and will stand strong if not stronger.
It is not just the Covid-19 pandemic, the worsening economic inequality, the increased reliance on the unsustainable and dangerous business of selling our sovereignty (passports) to generate much needed cash. Where is Agriculture? The question must be asked; do we face a very real threat to our democracy in the near future and to the ability of every Dominican to thrive or even to earn a dignified decent living without begging? These crises will defiantly pose longstanding and lingering problems in our small society- In order words the chickens will come home ‘to hatch big time’ and it will not be pretty.
But let us all be clear- we all are responsible for fixing this pending Armageddon. The internal, external political and economic forces that are taking advantage of our governance systems may or may not be interested in calming a tense and polarized nation. They may be just energizing their bases and cultivating chaos to distract Dominica and ‘Dominicans at heart’ from the real current and future issues that matter.
Just imagine how different Dominica’s situation would be if our many dedicated and highly professional, qualified and esteemed citizens who have found homes abroad were invited, encouraged welcomed to actively participate in our nation’s development regardless of their political leanings or affiliations?
Imagine a very different future with locals like a diaspora professional from Dublanc working and mentoring young people who are growing up just like he did many decades ago in his small village. Would the gentleman or lady from Dublanc would be showing them passionately how to ‘fish’ instead of giving them a ‘fish’.
Is that more sustainable and focus than working with a big money foreign tycoon with millions of disposable dollars residing in Dubai? Some contend that relationship is equivalent to making a deal with the devil? Look out payback and confusion are eventually the end results.
Well as Dr. King wrote, the choice is community or chaos or community. Real, honest and passionate Dominicans and Dominicans at heart want community, others want chaos for whatever selfish and personal ‘good’ reasons they choose.
As the late Congressman and civil right leader from the state of Georgia often said, “let’s get into good trouble, necessary trouble, let’s keep doing that. Together we know that together we can accomplish things that would be impossible on our own.”
It is high time that all good, loving and decent Dominicans (at home and abroad) who love their country to start organizing and getting into peaceful and non-violent ‘trouble’ for the sake of our beloved land.
Finn is full of crap. Another impressionist talking garbage as usual. Has nothing to offer his country but talk and quote crap. Ask him what has he done for La Plaine. The man is full of it with Clayton and Ibo France supporting his nonsense talk.
IBOOO,UWP lost election because of HIGH LEVEL OF CORRUPTION.1.Corruption at DSS 2.Corruption at Layou 5 star hotel.3.Corruption on Valley road.4.Corruption at Northeast quarries.$1.6 million fertilizer corruption.5.MOU corruption exposed by ALJAZEERA.$6,000,000 corruption(Switzerland).CORRUPTION,CORRUPTION,CORRUPTION that is UWP.
IBO SMART,under DLP.
Night landing.New Roseau hospital.Windsorpark stadium.Marigot hospital.4 bridges across Roseau river.State house.Extention of DC Airport.E O Leblanc highway.N O Liverpool highway.Charles ave road.N E P(3,400).Yes We Care.$300 for over 70 yrs(2,700).Free medical for over 60 yrs.Pit toilet eradication.Clear Harbour(834).Yorkvalley bridge.Hillsborough Gardens City.Belvue Chopin City.School bus service.Roseau valley road.Cochrane road.Kapinski(CBI).West bridge(CBI).Roseau river wall(CBI).Tranquility Bay(CBI).Anichi(CBI).Jungle Bay(CBI).$1 sq ft land.12 New health centers.Emergency funds(farmers).Emergency funds(fishermen).3,000 enrolled at DSC.Free college tuition.St.Aroment Bathestate road.Scottshead seawall.Emergency medical funds.Removal of hospital user fees.Sultan road.Vielle Case road.Portsmouth fishing complex.Free medical for18 yrs and under.Georgetown City.Grandfond housing.New Grammar School.IBO that is less than a quarter of what the DLP have done.TRAITORS.
Sir, we will go home at Jesus feet. All MEPRIX WILL BE OVER and we will learn to LOVE, RESPECT OUR PM. In Jesus name AMEN.
I never give them hell, I just tell the TRUTH and they think it’s hell. That is precisely what is happening here. Dr. Finn’s very instructive commentary has touched a raw nerve with the DLP’s most fanatic supporters.
Despite the outrageously inane attacks from the forces of lawlessness, it is the solemn duty of all patriotic Dominicans to challenge CORRUPTION.
This incumbent regime can be described as the devil without the ‘d’.
On Skerrit’s request the Dominica Academy of Arts and Sciences did present to the DLP Government blue print for the integration of the Dominican Diaspora into the development of the country The Skerrit/DLP government did not act on the policy guidelines in that document..
No matter how I read this man’s Articles, they always seem to be incessantly incendiary. Always inciting the people of Dominica to rebel, always calling and recalling the tax revolt of la plaine.
My friend stop being a “possaid de fey”. Stop pushing fire while you hide 2000 miles away underneath your wife’s bed.
Also, I would add that they the so-called “intellects” are the one who says os much evil about the Government and particularly the PM for absolutely no reason because they do not like to see this man lead our country. Most of them want to be in the better positions and you thought that this young man would just take all your advice. God gave him a mind to think too. He studied too.
Stop wanting to inherit Dominica when most ran away to get educated. We toiled whilst you enjoyed the good life saying “that you would not come back” but now seeing how hard work by the stay backers, you want to just come and get the cream. What about the hard workers who pushed and toiled. Once some person cannot control others they get bitter. So stop being proud, bitter, hating your fellow countryman, and stop those negative remarks about DA and the PM and just pray. If you should become a leader one day then so be it but with Jehovah’s backing.
Just do it. Action. A lot 2 b done.
Like seriously. I didn’t see any hatred from the post… truth be told, when you walk the streets of Roseau, the most business places that are in town are owned by Chinese. Now they have started buying our prime land, they are now building their own businesses right in our capital. By the time we do get it, I pray it will not be too late.
If the country is doing so well…… what are we exporting?????? We have tons of agriculture land that we should be saturated with home grown foods, exporting to our sister islands. in the next 5 years where do you see us??? selling passports….. if all the people we sell the passports decide to come live here…… then what happens……..
Lets look at things from an economical stand point… Dominica is our country and we all want the best for it. Nothing is wrong with loving the PM, we all can’t support the same side. But we need to remind them they are the servants of the people, and we need to hold them accountable.
I quote “Just imagine how different Dominica’s situation would be if our many dedicated and highly professional, qualified and esteemed citizens who have found homes abroad were invited, encouraged welcomed to actively participate in our nation’s development regardless of their political leanings or affiliations?”
I am perplexed. Who & what is preventing them “dedicated and highly professional, qualified and esteemed citizens” to do just that? This should be without asking. Actually, a lot of them are out there criticizing us and they think lowly of us who have not gone to be just as “dedicated and highly professional, qualified and esteemed” as them. Not being humble and having no respect all is the reason for this attitude. Many of them think they know it all and we back home are “nothing” to them. They should get off their high horses; recognize that because we stayed home, we are inferior. Pride & hating on your own countrymen, destroying the good name. Just for power…
This commentary is timely, sobering and thought-provoking but most importantly it speaks TRUTH to POWER. The article should spur all patriotic Dominicans at home and abroad to action in defence of their country.
Dominica once boasted of many talented sports men and women, pristine lands decorated with the rarest of flora and fauna; vibrant agriculture and manufacturing sectors but sadly, it’s now a mere shadowy figure of its once proud self.
It’s so obvious that corruption, gross mismanagement of the once vibrant economy, lack of transparency, the stubborn refusal of inclusion, haughtiness and arrogance have crippled all hope of economic buoyancy..
Skerrit and his hatchet men have destroyed the moral fabric of the nation and have the masses writhing in hunger and abject poverty.
I would add to Dr. Emanuel Finn’s list of all good, loving and decent Dominicans at home and abroad, many of us who have adopted Dominica as our home. Our love for Dominica is deep and enduring.