COMMENTARY: It’s the same slavery, same sufferation, same solution

The Princess Margaret Hospital is once again without an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist for the second time in nine months. Nowadays, if you have an ENT condition at PMH you could languish and suffer on a hospital bed or you may eventually get flown overseas after your full recovery is quite likely compromised.

Dominicans, we are indeed still on the slave plantation, the ‘Massa’ supremacy mentality is in full ascendancy. On the slave plantation, our humanity was determined by where we were positioned in the hierarchy that descended from ‘Massa’ to house slave, then to all those field slaves. After so called emancipation, it was the hue of our skin, the length and straightness of our hair, place of abode, thickness of our lips, our religious practice etc. that was the measure of our humanity. Today, in Dominica, our humanity and your ENT care is measured not by the content of your character and the professional competence of your doctor but by the presumed colour of his thoughts and the degree to which you genuflect before those practising the ‘Massa’ supremacy mentality. They claim the divine right to total domination and control of our living.

What other rationale will explain that after having SUFFERED for one year with an ENT condition, a three year old girl from Dosd’ane had her SUFFERINGS prolonged unnecessarily for weeks because of the myopic, self-serving, ‘Massa’ and house slave-like mentality of sitting politicians and their functionaries. She suffers while there is local surgical expertise available to relieve her sufferings. What other spin can you put on it?

How does one justify that one week after a traumatic facial injury a young man from Warner is denied the offer of local surgical expertise when no other ENT surgeon is available to provide the care he desperately needs!! Who cares that every hour delayed exposes him to risks of an amputated nose or worse, death from a brain abscess; these are just some of the atrocities in our ‘Sickcare System’ that will sicken you till you puke or make you bawl out with rage.

Who really cares? “Massa” doesn’t care; house slaves don’t and neither do the majority of us, the field slaves. You know why? It’s not their children!!Furthermore, their consciences see political colours, before everything else. It’s the same old plantation story; our humanity is based on a presumed colour, this time, through of our thoughts, not our skin. So, little has REALLY CHANGED.

How would any reasonable Dominican confronted with this level of callousness and unethical conduct of the hospital and central administration, react if they knew it is civilly wrong and bordering on the criminal? Isn’t it also reasonable to conclude that this blatant abuse of authority only reflects the degree to which victimization and thuggery (Yes, THUGGERY!!) are institutionalized in the public service?

I repeat from my DNO article of July 2014 “Our Health Care System is on a slippery slope and those who cannot stop the slide should step aside.” I expect a repeat of the fruitless official attempts to bully, demonize and misrepresent me and quite likely much more given that five years later the stakes are much higher! No one will resign! No heads will roll! No policies to implement REAL CHANGE will materialize. The SUFFERATION will continue because “Is so it is” on the slave plantation and we foolishly continue to cannibalize one another to please the ‘Massa’ supremacy mentality. Indeed, “the more things change, the more they remain the same.”

Sadly, these ‘trusted’ officials and their lackeys who are responsible for this level of SUFFERATION, will wax lyrically that your HEALTH is your WEALTH, while as it has been alleged, they embrace deception with “hand-outs” and “cool-outs” masquerading as WEALTH.

Dominicans, our health and indeed our country’s welfare, is our SACRED responsibility. We need to always act to protect not just our health and well-being, but also our environment and sovereignty. In reality, those in authority that you have depended on to so do, have dropped the ball and failed miserably. As examples, just recall the shocking neglect of health services in Marigot for the last four years and the never ending passport selling fiasco.

Dominicans, Bob Marley asked us to “Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery, for none but ourselves can free our minds.” I like the modern Rasta youths version though “Fyah bun de slavish mentality.”

May the spirit of the ancestors be pleased.

