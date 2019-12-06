COMMENTARY: Open Letter to Roosevelt Skerrit

Roosevelt Skerrit in your spirit of deception you called your people to national address on two occasions perhaps sending your secret messages to your supporters or gang.

…….Many thought you called us to heal a fractured nation and address our grievances.

We thought your call to address was to heal a nation fractured by divide and concur strategy, a nation fractured by perpetuating ignorance, suppression of information, invasion of privacy and instilling fear in the people at the cost of a mere pittance every five years.

A nation fractured by a instilling a false sense of disability and encouraging people to hang on to their jobs not through productivity and performing their responsibilities beyond expectations but through a vote for you.

A nation fractured by the leaders inability to set diverse policies for the development of a people, production, business enterprise sustainability, competition and economic stability.

A nation fractured because the sum of the whole consists mainly of ignorance while our intellectual human resources capital are forced into migration or exile on the land of their birth because they speak of integrity, accountability and request for a responsive and participatory government.

…….. Many thought you called us to address the request of the people who are aggrieved, to meet us halfway.

To compromise, for electoral reform does not require a miracle or the death of any citizens. Or am I mistaken? Will electoral reform result in your demise? Actually the request is for the furtherance of peace for if all feel that they have participated in a free and fair process, justice will prevail and so would peace.

But instead you called to address the nation not addressing the grievance but reinforcing elections will be held without the needs of the people being met but blaming everyone else but yourself.

In one of your addresses to the nation you said all your political events are canceled. The next day your labour party meeting continued up till last night into tonight.

In your other address to the nation you called for peace however you brought in regional forces who are opening fire on our citizens. Your party trucks are invading opposing meetings.

They are threatening people awaiting the go from the Chief of Police. How can we trust you and your Chief when you have gangs and bad boys just waiting for instructions according to their bold statements.

………Did you want the cruise ship to cancel their fleets to Dominica? Well if you didn’t, you would not have infused protest, you would have done all in your power to diffuse it.

Did you want the image of Dominica to be as it is in the international world to blame the opposing citizenry?

Well you didn’t do anything to diffuse it so you too are responsible?

You have now broken a fractured country because of your deceptive address to the nation calling for peace while you are perhaps secretly giving instructions for war on your unsuspecting citizens.

Who else will give these instructions to fire bullets and tear gas on it’s citizens? You have a duty to protect all citizens.

If not you who gave the instructions, then your outrage should be heard loud and clear already for these people are not fighting with guns and ammunition and have not directed their anger at innocent citizens but with their hearts, hands and voices asking for nothing but freeness and fairness to be able to exercise their democratic right.

They have not physically attacked anyone. ………. By the way your recount of the peoples’ encounter with the bishop was outrageous, for your description of the event was highly inflammatory and untrue.

I mean we saw the live videos………. Would you play a basketball game on a court where one side is rugged and the other side is smooth or the rim is bent but your shooting area is on the rugged side where the rim is bent?

Would you? Would you play a game of rounders where the boundaries for your team is set a 190 feet away while it is set at 145 for your team? No it would be unfair right?

The playing field is unleveled. That’s what you are doing with the elections. ….You said you want your citizens to be like you yet you tell them they don’t need a fridge with an ice maker but can still use old butter bowls.

…. You ask for peace but have arrested so many for mere utterances but your incitement utterances such as “di you sorti assou marsh Skerrit aven mwne voyeux glo chaud assou yo” ,”when you see them call them traitors.” and those of your supporters asking for the death of people and all these utterances are left unpunished not even an apology from you. I am disappointed and disgusted.

Mr. Roosevelt Skerrit I voted DLP not for you to cause the hurting of the people you profess to love.

You are breaking a country you are supposed to build. You can’t build a Country if your people you ought to build it with are hurting.

Many are silently hurting because they are not as brave as me to speak out. Because they are afraid of you. Do you feel proud that your people are afraid of you?

If you can’t win fair and square. You need to go.