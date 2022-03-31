COMMENTARY: Our love affair with EVs (electric vehicles)

Hurricane Maria took a lot, including our two cars. They were taken by an avalanche of boulders that rolled by our home in Trafalgar. When the insurance adjuster came to visit to “see” the vehicles, and we explained they were gone and had never been seen again, he said “I will have to check with head office as we always need to see the damage to verify the claim.” Well, thankfully, insurance paid and in considering what vehicles to purchase, my wife Sandra and I were quick to think “why not an EV (electric vehicle)?”. Our friends Tim and Jessica had a Nissan Leaf ( Dominica’s first EV ), and Barbados was full of Leafs, so we decide to go that route. Our two new Leafs arrived May 2019, and we’ve never looked back.

Why the love affair?

EVs are Better for the Environment and for neighborhoods. No fumes, no emissions, no noise…….. because there is no “engine”, no muffler!

EVs require very little Maintenance. There is no oil or filter changes required, no spark plugs, no pistons, no injectors, no “engine”. In three years the only maintenance has been flat tires. Big savings.

EVs are Much Cheaper than Gas. We spend about 1/5th in electricity when compared to what we spent on fuel, and that’s when fuel prices are “normal” – now savings would be greater.

EVs are Beautifully Silent. No noise of engine starting, no noise when running. Listen to the sounds of nature instead, or your favorite music.

EVs have Speed. These cars can overtake almost anything, and on a hill too! But please don’t abuse that power with fast driving.

EVs are easy to Charge. One charge takes about 4 hours and gives you 200km of driving. So I charge 2 – 3 times a week, and Sandra charges 1 – 2 times. And we charge at night, while sleeping. There is also a mobile charger in the trunk so you can plug into any a/c outlet if you every get stuck. Happened to Sandra once when her battery was very low, so she pulled into a friend’s yard, plugged in for a short while, and continued home.

EVs Recharge Downhill. I love to drive from Pont Cassé to anywhere – The EV gains charge, because its mostly downhill. For Dominica, that’s a big plus.

But like with any affair, there are a few complications. First, they are not cheap to buy. Leafs range between us$10,000 for a used one and use$40,000 for a new one, and when you add excise tax and VAT and everything else, it is plenty money. Second complication is that no local dealer has stepped into the sales and service business so parts are not readily available (but again, we have not needed any in 3 years other than as a result of my recent accident where the front got damaged).

Dominica has about 6 EVs currently, Barbados has 700. And we are the Nature Island! Government has removed duty but we need more aggressive incentives (a limited time without VAT and excise tax) so that we can get to 50 very soon, and grow from there. That will create some traction and more confidence. Secret Bay and Fort Young will have EV charging stations in the future, and hopefully the airport will as well…….

Imagine visitors arriving to Dominica and being welcomed into an EV taxi. Now that’s a nature island experience. There are also electric scooters, skateboards, bicycles and motorcycles – all transformative experiences and better for the environment and great options for private and public mobility. We highly recommend the “electric mobility” experience. Its truly amazing.

And this from electrec.co : “In 2019, 2.2 million electric cars were sold, representing just 2.5% of global car sales. In 2020, the overall car market contracted but electric car sales bucked the trend, rising to 3 million and representing 4.1% of total car sales. In 2021, electric car sales more than doubled to 6.6 million, representing close to 9% of the global car market and more than tripling their market share from two years earlier.”

So this is an irreversible trend and a specific choice and action we can make/take to kick the fossil fuel dependency and counter global warming….. we need to get on board for the ride….. especially our Nature Island ride.

Special thanks to Tim and Jessica for encouraging us…..

Special thanks to Lennox Johnson of Trojohn Motorworks Limited who got preliminary training in Barbados and takes care of our vehicles for us…. once Lennox got up to speed on these vehicles he said “if you can fix a fan, you can fix an electric vehicle!”…… its essentially an electric motor…..

P.S. Anyone interested can take a trial spin.