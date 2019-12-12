COMMENTARY: “Too Much Noise”

It is a Friday and it is 2:30 in the afternoon. I pull up to my home and I can no longer hear what once held my interest on the vehicle’s radio. The thought that clouds my mind is why doesn’t this place blow up or evaporate into thin air. More than ever, I want to be an assassin today. I want to assassinate these speakers, all speakers that would dare disturb my peace or the peace of this nature isle.
Before everyone jumps to conclusions, I do love music, I enjoy a jam with sweet sounds that force one off a chair, gets the feet tapping, the waist moving, the heading nodding, and eventually captivates and moves the body as one entranced. I think back to those University days when on a Saturday morning as a cross country team we would arrive at our destination, coach would park the van, we would open the doors having been restrained in the van to move only shoulders, heads and snap fingers to the alluring sounds of whatever was being emitted from the vehicle’s speakers, be it our Caribbean jams, or the latest Rhythms and Blues. We would, now on our feet and with time before the whistle for the start of the three- or five-mile run, warm up to the sweet rhythms and take our minds for a few minutes off the task at hand. So, I do love music! I love a good party and I would even enjoy what was being emitted from these speakers if I could hear the lyrics and feel the beat. What I feel, however, is the vehicle shaking, my head throbbing, and when in my house, the walls vibrating and of course, the sounds of the windows and doors rattling. So yes, today I want to annihilate those speakers.
I can imagine several of you dismissing my feelings and merely laughing off the idea of music being unbearably loud. Why not? The “nature” isle has become loud and so few understand the concept of quiet or music being played to a certain decibel that I accept the laughable nature of my complaint. We drive past schools, hospitals, courts, churches and in these places, everyone is forced to press mute until the “noise’ is no more and life can continue as they should in these places. We even drive into our neighborhoods at all hours of the day creating a racket, enough to raise the dead. We wake babies, traumatize our elderly, force into earshot lyrics so crass, so sexually explicit, so unsavory, and so unedifying. Sometimes I wonder whether the noise that we have grown to love is meant to attract or repel others, to show whether we have progressed or regressed as a society, to interfere with opportunities for introspection and so give a false sense of growth and development. Whatever it is meant to do, it does it well. This noise we have embraced, and we relish allows us little time for thought, but why should we think?
I am often forced to accept that I live in a country where laws don’t matter as I am certain that somewhere on the law books, there is “a noise abatement act”, but there are all types of laws in Dominica to govern all kinds of things because laws must be written; it is the norm. It is what is done in all societies, so we do it. We waste resources to employ legal minds to write laws, and we waste time and resources to ensure that they are legislated. Then, we ignore them because our country is special. It does not really matter whether there are laws or not, once you are in Dominica, you are free to do whatever you want; there will be no consequence. In fact, doing what one wants is often facilitated. Permission is granted for night clubs to be built and operated in residential areas without the requirement that the sounds be contained within the building. In certain communities, elderly citizens are tortured all night long by the sounds vibrating from these night clubs, and no one cares. There is no cut of time for noise in our communities, and no law enforcement officer will dare interrupt a jam to remind the organizers that they should turn down, or turn off the music as they have gone past the lawful time for noise.
It is 3 am on Saturday. I pull my pillow a bit more under my head; it seemed to have had its own agenda during the night, or I seemed to have had mine. I am now wide awake. I lay on my back and listen…. the sounds soothing; the water lapping on the shore reminding me of its presence, the night creatures harmoniously serenading those like me who have enjoyed blissful rest. Time dead marches on and I am fighting the urge to remain captive to nature’s symphony as an ungraded English paper has decided that an invasion is necessary. It has arrived with a roaring engine and a booming speaker to remind me that time has marched on. I long again to be an assassin. I want to lay in wait and watch the huge black boxes on wheels explode as they drive past, and I will breathe a sigh of relief as silence reigns.
Well written. Kudos to the author.
This is more than a nuisance, it is harming everyone involved. Extreme noise exposure causes auditory center brain damage yielding the condition known as tinnitus – lifelong “ringing in the ears.”I can guarantee that the extreme noise levels also puts off tourists – and anyone – who knows better than expose themselves to such injury. Noise ordinances are needed to help stop the harm being caused. We refuse to go to such establishments. This is not a “grin and bear it” issue. Would anyone put up with people beating up people in the streets? This type of harm is just as real.
I had similar experiences a few years ago when on three different occasions, by three different neighbors, at about 6:30 am, the neighborhood was forced to listen to very loud music.
I very nicely told one that he had very good taste in his music collection, but it was a bit early to be playing his music so loudly. He politely told me “but it was after 6 am and that it was OK”. He even said he didn’t turn up the volume to the max.
The other two were born again Christians who thought it was their duty to wake us all up listening to gospel and country and western music
While vacationing in Antigua about 20 years ago, I bumped into a resident Dominican lady who was complaining about “foreigners”, meaning overseas Dominicans, who wanted to change their culture of playing music loudly. She was more specifically referring to returning Dominicans who had resided in Britain.
Since then, I have learned to grin and bear it until my time is up to leave the island.
Many people feel your pain. They are told they have to drag the person to court, expensive so we are afraid. But to those who can fix it for sake of society, elderly and those affected, the deliberate constant loud sound is ‘NIMBY: it’s NOT IN MY BACKYARD’ so ‘they’ do nothing about it, and have rendered this well written law,….a waste of time. Or until people start taking the law into their own hands.
The noise-makers have, by constant noise making, managed to get rid of night clubs in Dominica. Well I think there may be one left, I doe know where.
You see, anyone with half a brain, armed with the government blessings and police disregard for the pain inflicted to neighbors and this well written ‘Noise Abatement Act’ opens a few boxes of corned beef, Buster, beer, some bakes and acra, then places heavy speaker boxes OUTSIDE and puts music in their neighbors’ a** ..all day, if they want. Sick, the stupidest backward thing, this is sick. This has to stop!
Here in Bronx, NYC the thump thump blasting causes house to shake, loss of sleep and music loud can be heard in winter with windows closed. We know the type of music and who causing this problem; noise laws are in place but it is not “priority” for police to take action. One morning 1:30 am music blaring and these immigrants decided to have auto repair work done on my residential street with equipment drilling. They stopped after my screaming at them but summer coming soon and more aggravation. No respect is left in society whether in big city or on Caribbean island. A friend on Bermuda had to buy ear plugs for all the noisy shows that take place; it is a universal annoyance. Our rights no longer exist.
Nice article, Karen. I have often commented the need for noise abatement when I come home on vacation. The problem everyone knows a politician or policeman who is the offender’s, so he gets a pass.
Let’s set up a loud speaker suicide squad! Including the trucks, the buses, the roadside bars and even some popular restaurants on the bayfront. Not to forget private vehicles. And certain churches as well. I’m in it!