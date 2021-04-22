COMMENTARY: Undisciplined cops, bad public policy and consequences

Probably the United Nations Committee on Human Rights and other bodies are currently analyzing the viral videos on April 12, during the Bus Drivers’ protest in Canefield. There, Police Officers mercilessly kicked, punched, slapped, shot, gang tackled and violently arrested people without probable cause and unprovoked.

Some say that the police acted like out of control gang members who were trying to reclaim their territory. There appeared to be no command and control and de-escalation efforts. The level and proportion of brutality was unnecessary, uncalled for and unbecoming of a professional police department.

So why are these police officers acting with such reckless abandon? This disturbing pattern is nothing but a culture that has been created and is being promoted due to arrogance, entitlement and impunity. These bad actors in the Force taint and eclipse the good, decent and brave officers who do their jobs in accordance with the law, their oaths and training.

It is a well-known fact in law enforcement circles that the worst enemies and nightmares of good cops and police departments are not only vagabonds with guns and those who are problems and threats to public safety, but also bad, corrupt, dirty and ignorant cops. Also in functioning democracies, far worst enemies of good policing are incompetent, arrogant, weak and politically handicapped and compromised commanders.

Do these officers get adequate or appropriate training, and have qualified, committed and uncontaminated (political and bias) leadership? And are they persuaded and guided by hand-outs, favours, nepotism and the likelihood of promotion? Also are they influenced, urged and prejudiced by the myopic, self-serving inflammatory, incendiary and irresponsible public speeches and monologues of senior Government politicians such as, “Espionage; Enemies of the State; and No one will put a gun to my head?” Well in a democracy with confident leadership, all voices should contend and alternative opinions and positions are needed and should be encouraged.

Equally disturbing is the response of the protest action by the Transportation Minister, Senator Cassani Laville. Can the Senator address the COVID stimulus package Dominica received and compare and contrast it with other Caribbean island states and what was given to the citizens? Please don’t mention Hurricane Maria and small interest loan. Also can he provide a credible explanation of the alleged ~$1.3 Billion that are unaccounted for? The protest action was a cry for fair treatment and consideration of ordinary working Dominicans who are trying to feed their families and who have the constitutional right to peaceful protest under the law.

Senator, these are the same people (Bus Drivers) who voted for your party and its foreign based handlers in the 2019 election when big money flowed non-stop like manna from heaven. With all due respect Sir, may be during your next passionate plea and speech to Bus Drivers and the media, you can reveal (if you know) where all the complicated and internationally entangled ways where the big money came from and via what means it got to Dominica.

But it might be a good thing to put your party’s leadership and its handlers that by their actions Dominica might be sitting on the edge of a precipice. In the late 70s, the same law enforcement lawlessness was present with the Dominica Defense Force (DDF) and its high powered and arrogant political sponsors. When the smoke cleared, we witnessed the demise of DDF, one court execution, jail time, destroyed lives and families and the near destruction of Dominica.

Arrogant men in uniform, highly paid government lawyers and influencers, civilians in high places and powerful politicians thought they owed the town and were above the law. DDF had the green light from those in power to brutalize and kill Dominicans at will. They fail miserably and epically. Are we on the verge of this again? Those who forget their history are doomed to repeat it.

Another example of another epic failure was in 1986 when the corrupt Haitian Dictator and his greedy, extravagant and obnoxious wife Michele, (who attended Cabinet meetings) were forced into exile. For decades Duvalier and his powerful and vindictive security apparatus terrorized the Haitian people unabated because they were completely in charge. Immediately after his regime fell, the streets of Port- au- Prince became a river of blood and its buildings became an inferno until the U.S cavalry arrived.

While Baby Doc was sipping expensive wine in his opulent chateau in the safe and secure confines on the French Rivera, his militia secret police (Macoute), went into hiding or escaped across border to the Dominican Republic Border. Thousands were rounded up and punished severely. Even today Haiti has not recovered from the excesses and abuses of the former President for Life.

Is Dominica heading in that direction and destination? So it’s imperative that the Dominica Police Force and government realize that the world and the U.N Committee on Human Rights are documenting all its actions.