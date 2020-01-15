COMMENTARY: We need to talk about what happened in Salisbury

We Need to Talk About What Happened in Salisbury.

It started with a protest, as many issues do these days. But it’s not the first protest that the people of the village of Salisbury on the small island of Dominica have led against Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s Labor Party government. It’s the only avenue they have had to be heard by a government that has rarely listened because the village, in spite of pressure to do the contrary, does not support them. In the most recent general elections, more than 80% of villagers voted for the opposition. I wrote about the strength of the people of Salisbury after Tropical Storm Erika devastated Dominica in 2015 and in that article, detailed some of the issues that villagers have fought to have the world hear.

On December 5th, another similar situation occurred. At 5:57 that morning, I received a voicemail from my half-sister who lives in Dominica. Check on my mom, she said, her stepmother. She had just learned that the police had “descended” on my hometown, Salisbury, early that morning around 4am and had shot tear gas into the homes of sleeping villagers. She’d heard that villagers had to run out of their homes to escape the impact of the chemical weapon in closed spaces. She advised that if I hadn’t spoken to my mother I should check and just ensure that she was ok. My sister ended the message by saying “pray for our nation; it’s just so much chaos it’s frightening right now.”

My 22-year-old nephew who lives in Salisbury was my next communication on this heartbreaking story. He had heard gunshots, he said. He left me a voicemail expressing how upset he was at this “attack”. An attack was indeed what it was.

But let me give some more context before proceeding about that fateful day.

Many Dominicans, including villagers from Salisbury took to the streets in early December to express grievances that had accumulated over many years. The primary accusations were that of corruption in the government, particularly as it relates to political imbalances in our electoral process. People wanted reform and several protests were held around the island led by the leaders of the opposition party and the advocacy group Concerned Citizens’ Movement. We have already established that Salisbury is a stronghold for the opposition.

Earlier in 2019, around August, the Organization of American States (OAS) alongside the Commonwealth of Nations and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), conducted a review of Dominica’s electoral process and highlighted areas of concern that the government needed to address to ensure free and fair elections on Dominica. Recommendations included, but were not limited to issuing photo IDs for voters and removing deceased people and Dominicans living outside of Dominica for more than 5 years from the voter rolls. These recommendations were rejected by the government. On their website, the government noted that “the existing electoral system has served Dominica very well”. For the man in power since 2004, it would seem that way.

Disenfranchised Dominicans took to the streets of the island to protests. Protest activities were held in several spots. Streets were blocked and violence ensued in many places. Of course, the village where the declaration of Dominica’s independence was signed in 1976 (thus the name, the ‘Salisbury Declaration’) ahead of our independence in 1978, was among them. Villagers blocked the primary road on the outskirts of the small town which islanders use to commute to and from the two main cities, Roseau and Portsmouth.

And as many places as these protests happened, there was only one village where the police and the Regional Security System (RSS) conducted an “operation” at 4am in the morning when villagers were asleep. Tear gas was thrown into the houses of elderly people and two people were shot to “quell protest actions”. Let me be clear here: there were no protest actions at 4am that morning when the police attacked not just protestors, but innocent villagers, sleeping in their homes. Not until after the police had attacked. This was an ambush.

Many of us who call Salisbury our hometown, who were raised there and given the basis of our education and humanity there and who now live abroad, took to social media in our own form of protests. It appeared that the police had violated basic human rights. Pictures and videos posted showed elderly people with tear gas cans in their homes, broken windows, crying babies. One of the people shot was a retired gentleman, Davis Shillingford, also a citizen of the United States, who had only recently returned to the island to live.

General elections were called and executed in Dominica without any electoral reform on Friday, December 6, 2019. PM Skeritt celebrated a landslide victory aided in part by several thousands of Dominicans who have lived abroad for more than 5 years, many now with the right to vote in other countries, brought in temporarily only to vote in the Dominican election. One of the primary issues for protestors outcry to begin with.

I was told later by “friends” of the government on the island to “forget and move on.” But we can’t forget and shouldn’t forget what was done to the people of Salisbury. It was not ok what the police did and we should hold the police and the government accountable for their terroristic actions. There are two sides to every story – the police already told theirs. This is ours. A people silenced allows for systematic injustice that leads to a loss of human rights. As it is, we are already fighting for fair voting rights on Dominica, an issue that has been only flippantly acknowledged by the prime minister.

In the words of Haile Selassie, “Throughout history…it has been the indifference of those who should have known better, the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most, that has made it possible for evil to triumph.”

I care about electoral reforms in Dominica, because it’s fair and right, but I care more about our people. That’s why I am still talking about what happened in Salisbury. Dominica is still a democracy, right? We need to talk about what happened in Salisbury.