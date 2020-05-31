COMMENTRAY: Towards a More Perfect Union

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.

(Second Paragraph of the United States of AmericaDeclaration of Independence)

The in-your-face lynching of George Floyd on May 26, 2020, by a so-called police officer unmasked the increasingly tyrannical nature of U.S. society. The murder of George Floyd and the terrorizing of innocent African Americans, and other people of color, makes a mockery of the American Declaration of Independence.

Floyd begged for his life and the officers stood there and murdered him in broad daylight. No human being who witnessed this violence perpetrated under color of law can sit idly by and accept it as business as usual. America must contend with the fact that this heinous conduct is nothing new. The murder of George Floyd by those who disgraced their uniforms has its roots in a history of US law enforcement as slavecatchers.

Those slave catchers roamed the country prior to the US Civil War to enforce the wishes of the Slave Power which held sway in the United States. It was the bold, courageous, transformative and freedom-loving leadership of President Abraham Lincoln which broke the back of the Slave Power with victory by the United States Army in the Civil War of 1861-1865. Prior, slave catchers policed the United States at will, operating under the color of law granted them by infamous Fugitive Slave Act passed in Congress on September 18, 1850.

The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 was met with even more impassioned criticism and resistance than the earlier measure. States like Vermont and Wisconsin passed new measures intended to bypass and even nullify the law, and abolitionists redoubled their efforts to assist runaways. The Underground Railroad reached its peak in the 1850s, with many enslaved people fleeing to Canada to escape U.S. jurisdiction.

Resistance also occasionally boiled over into riots and revolts. In 1851 a mob of antislavery activists rushed a Boston courthouse and forcibly liberated an escapee named Shadrach Minkins from federal custody. Similar rescues were later made in New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The ghost of the Fugitive Slave Act continues to haunt every police department in the United States insofar as systemic racial prejudice makes a mockery of the United States Constitution. The uprising which swept the nation after the murder of George Floyd was made up of Americans of all colors. Such resistance to tyranny is in the noble tradition of the American abolitionists who fought the slave catchers operating under the cover of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850. Let no one dare reduce these acts of resistance to mere criminal conduct or “riot.” This shameful condemnation of those who resist the tyranny of the new Slave Power, to being that of a “mob” or “rioters” forget American history.

Who was the first to fall for American freedom and independence? Crispus Attucks, an African American, was the first to give his life for American liberty when he was shot by British troops on March 5, 1777, at the Boston Massacre. He is hailed as a hero today. So too are all those who rise in defiance against a murderous system of policing of the kind that took the life of George Floyd. Unless and until law enforcement in the United States eradicates racial and class prejudice from its ranks, and abides by the United States Constitution, we shall not know peace. The police are supposed to be servants of the people, not masters who use our tax dollars to oppress and kill us at will in the streets, or in our beds, as they did when they assassinated Black activist Fred Hampton in Chicago on December 4, 1969.

Are we really living in a constitutional democracy where rule of law prevails? Such wanton taking of the lives of our people is a violation of the US Constitution. The 14th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified on July 9, 1868, and granted citizenship to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States,” which included former slaves recently freed. In addition, it forbids states from denying any person “life, liberty or property, without due process of law” or to “deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” By explicitly mentioning the role of the states, the 14th Amendment greatly expanded the protection of civil rights to all Americans. Today, African Americans routinely have their rights violated by random acts of stop and frisk, false imprisonment, brutal beatings inflicted by so-called law enforcement, and murders such as that of George Floyd.

The United States is at a critical juncture. This must be a period of reset. The very heavens are calling on us to change our craven ways. We either move toward a society of empathy, love, and kindness one towards another or fall upon each other as wolves.

Look at the situation for what it is:

A nation humbled by the COVID 19 pandemic

An economy that has imploded, throwing millions unto the unemployment lines

A growing prison industrial complex

The daily hazards of deadly weather patterns courtesy of global warming

A military-industry complex warned of by President Dwight Eisenhower that sucks up a disproportionate share of the national wealth

A policing- system that treats Black, Brown, and poor Americans like the enemy

A socio-economic system where a tiny elite controls the overwhelming wealth of the nation

A political system which rewards the candidates who can raise the most money

An economic system which does not afford the working man and woman a living wage

A society which spends more on war than public health and is without a national health insurance system

Is such a divided and unjust society sustainable? Reasoned judgment suggests that it is not. Change must come, and quickly. The fall of greater nations and empires have been hastened by the callous inattention to justice and right. Let us not forget the history of Rome and other such empires.

Where shall it end? We know not. But of this I am sure: We have an opportunity to ensure it ends well for our beloved country. It was abolitionist Frederick Douglas who reminded us, “Power concedes nothing without a demand.” These are the demands of what I call The George Floyd Declaration:

Ban the boot on the necks of citizens. No police officer must lay his boot or knee on the throat of any human being. Such conduct constitutes cruel and unusual punishment. Ban no-knock warrants. No police officer must enter the home of anyone without first identifying themselves as law enforcement. “No-knock” warrants are hallmarks of tyrannical government and are overwhelmingly used against Black, Brown, and poor people resulting in the murder of citizens by so-called law enforcement in their homes. Ban the militarization of policing in the United States. The civilian police services have adopted a war footing against the American people, and many of our communities are treated as enemy territory with our people preyed upon by those sworn to protect us. It is anti-democratic and symbolic of a tyrannical nation for armored cars and civilian policemen, garbed as if for war, to patrol our streets. Such creates a culture of “us versus them” and is sure to lead to resistance and perpetual conflict between the citizenry and those sworn to “protect and serve.” Convene a national constitutional convention to address those policies that protect the rights of the American citizens in the face of creeping tyranny in the guise of law enforcement.

The united resistance to tyranny which erupted in reaction to the murder of George Floyd by Black, Brown, White, Native American and Asian American is in the best spirit of the American constitution and those who fought slavery. That unity of purpose to protect and promote our liberties must be saluted. In that cause, we must be united as it is the only way to save the union. We cannot proceed as one nation under the prevailing conditions which disunite us.

On June 16, 1858, Abraham Lincoln famously said, “A house divided against itself, cannot stand.” Lincoln was stating that the United States would either become a slave state or a nation of free men and women. To that end Abraham Lincoln led us to a better dispensation by abolishing slavery. But it took the bloody Civil War to accomplish that end, and Lincoln’slife was sacrificed on that altar of freedom. Will we respect Lincoln’s sacrifice and act wisely and nobly to save the union for which he gave his life?

On April 4, 1968, upon receiving news of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Senator Robert Kennedy gave what is arguably one of the best speeches in American history. In that speech, he called us to our better selves in stating,

Martin Luther King dedicated his life to love and to justice between fellow human beings. He died in the cause of that effort. In this difficult day, in this difficult time for the United States, it’s perhaps well to ask what kind of a nation we are and what direction we want to move in… …What we need in the United States is not division; what we need in the United States is not hatred; what we need in the United States is not violence and lawlessness, but is love, and wisdom, and compassion toward one another; and a feeling of justice toward those who still suffer within our country, whether they be white or whether they be black.

So, in this moment, let us remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the words of Robert Kennedy.

Where we do not heed the sacrifice of our greats who died in freedom’s cause, to include George Floyd and the thousands of others like him, we would have abdicated our civic and patriotic duty. Indeed, in this moment we must remember all our greats who dedicated their lives to a more perfect union which consolidates, rather diminishes our liberty. It was the celebrated American patriot Patrick Henry who said on March 23, 1775, at St. John’s Church in Virginia who said, “Give me liberty, or give me death!” We remember Patrick Henry, as well.

The decision is in the hands of “We the People;” the power of the people is stronger than the people in power.

Georgetown University Law Center-Class of 1991