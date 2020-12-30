FEATURED PHOTO: Brilliant display at St. Martin De Porres Church, Canefield

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 at 3:29 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A beautifully lit St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church at Canefield.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

3 Comments

  1. Truth is knowable
    January 15, 2021

    This is a slave house to keep Afrikan (black) people in Spiritual enslavement worshiping a white jes-us and a white god…This has nothing to do with Spirituality, one-ness with the Universe or our Divine Afrikan Ancestors….When will the Dominican people elevate their level of consciousness and embrace their Afrikan Spirituality and cast aside their white gods???

  2. Trinidad
    January 14, 2021

    This is the slave master’s house called the church where captive (black) Afrikans used to gather every Sunday to worship a white god and a white jes-us while massa was listening…..This has absolutely nothing to do with Afrikan Spiritually….

  3. Trinidad
    January 14, 2021

    This is the slave master’s house called the church where captive (black) Afrikans used to gather every Sunday to worship a white god and a white jes-us while massa was listening…..

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available